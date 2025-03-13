Summary Some Pixel 9a buyers in Europe may get a free Google TV Streamer worth €119 with their purchase.

The Pixel 9a will feature a 6.3-inch OLED display, Tensor G4 chip, and 8GB of RAM.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 9a next week, with availability starting March 26, 2025.

The Google Pixel 9a is expected to launch very soon, with leaks suggesting that Google could officially unveil the phone as early as next week, with general availability starting March 26, 2025. We've already seen the Pixel 9a leak countless times, and even some of the freebies expected to come with it, including complimentary subscriptions to Fitbit Premium and Google One.

Now, a new leak suggests that Google could also bundle its Google TV Streamer with the Pixel 9a in select markets.

The leak comes from Roland Quandt, who posted on BlueSky that Pixel 9a buyers in some European countries will receive a Google TV Streamer (worth €119) for free when purchasing the phone through select Google partners. While the leaker didn't specify which retailers will offer this deal, considering the Pixel 9a is expected to cost €549 in Europe, getting a high-end streaming device for free makes for a pretty sweet deal.

Google Pixel 9a buyers will get a Google TV Streamer as a bonus in certain markets (Euroland) when aquiring the device thru certain Google partners. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt.bsky.social) March 13, 2025 at 3:03 AM

There's no mention of a similar promo for the US, but with the Pixel 9a launch just around the corner, we won't have to wait long to find out what offers Google has in store for other markets.

