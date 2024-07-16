Summary New videos have emerged showing off the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The videos show off comparisons with existing hardware like the Pixel 8, iPhone 14 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Pixel hardware event is set to take place in August.

Google has announced its next Pixel hardware event, which is set to take place next month. And while there were already expectations for a Pixel event in 2024, what caught many by surprise was the fact that it was announced to take place in August, when in the past, it had always taken place in October. Of course, that doesn't change the fact that we've already seen plenty of leaks regarding some of the devices that will most likely take the stage during the brand's summer event.

And now, we are apparently getting some more leaks, as new videos have hit the internet, giving us a good look at the upcoming Pixel 9 series phones. The new videos come from the TikTok account of pixo_unpacking, showing off the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro way ahead of schedule. Of course, while these devices look like the real deal, they are most likely going to be dummy or non-working models. And while they may not power on or have any functional internal components, they do give a good idea about the size, weight, and shape of a phone.

A better idea of what to expect

Of course, we do have to caution that there could be inconsistencies here, and while this all appears to lineup with information we have seen in the past about these phones, there could be differences when the retail models go live. With that said, this isn't the first time we have seen these dummy phones, with pixo_unpacking giving us a comparison between the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL just a few days ago.

For the most part, the new videos are pretty much what you'd expect, with a clean and concise side by side comparison of the phones, giving us a general feel for the size of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL. When it comes to similarities, the upcoming XL model is most comparable to the iPhone 14 Pro, which you can see in this video. And when compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, it's actually quite a bit smaller, which is a relief to see.

If you're curious about the smaller Pixel 9, there's also a comparison with the Pixel 8 that you can check out as well. For the most part, if these handsets are accurate to the real deal, then things are looking really good. And this should come as no surprise to anyone that's been following Google's Pixel lineup, as this will be the brand's fourth iteration utilizing this design, which started with the Pixel 6.

So, while we will have to wait a month to get official news of the Pixel 9, we do have high expectations that this device will be refined to near perfection. And while we patiently wait for more news, the one thing that has yet to leak is the price. We've seen leaks for other regions, but just like in the year's past, US pricing has yet to come to light.

Again, there is still a month before its release, which means plenty of time to get these details. Of course, there's also the possibility that, alongside the new Pixel 9 phones, we will also see Google deliver a new foldable as well, which could be quite exciting and arrive as it is expected to arrive as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. In addition, Google could also debut some new wearable hardware as well with the Pixel Watch 3.

Luckily, we won't have long to wait since the upcoming Pixel hardware event is set to take place on August 13. With that said, what are you most excited to see during the upcoming event? Let us know in the comments below.