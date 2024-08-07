This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Summary Google's new Pixel 9 Pro models come with a smaller variant and a larger "Pro XL" model. The Pro XL is thought to be about the same size as last year's Pixel 8 Pro.

A T-Mobile pricing leak suggests the Pixel 9 Pro will start at $1,000 in the US, with the Pixel 9 Pro XL at $1,200.

Google is also introducing the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, a sequel to the original Pixel Fold, but its US pricing wasn't revealed in this leak.

We knew Google's Pixel 9 Pro models wouldn't come cheap — after all, the Pixel 8 Pro started at a thousand dollars in the US. But this year, Google is making some changes to its Pro lineup, adding a smaller variant that now takes over as the standard Pro model, with the larger one getting a new "Pro XL" designation. That's not even mentioning the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which is Google's sequel to the original Pixel Fold.

Now, a pricing leak gives us an idea of just how expensive some of these Pro models will be in the US.

A poster on Reddit has shared what appears to be T-Mobile's pricing for the Google Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL in multiple storage variants. According to the leak, the Pixel 9 Pro will start at $1,000, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL will carry a $1,200 starting price.

This would effectively be a $200 price hike for the bigger Pro model

At first glance, that might seem to be par for the course, considering last year's Pro model also started at $1,000. But the Pixel 9 Pro XL will be the direct sequel to the Pixel 8 Pro, and that is said to be getting a $1,200 starting price. In essence, Google is hiding a price hike for the series by sliding the smaller Pixel 9 Pro into the slot that used to be reserved for its largest, most expensive phone.

Source: Pixophone / TikTok

The Pixel 9 Pro XL (left) next to the standard Pixel 9 (right), which is roughly the size of the Pixel 9 Pro.

These numbers line up with the European Pixel 9 pricing leak we had seen earlier — while the prices won't match perfectly due to local tariffs and other factors, that leak also had the Pixel 9 Pro matching the Pixel 8 Pro's MSRP, with the 9 Pro XL costing a bit more than that.

For reference, the European pricing leak pegged the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at the same price point as the original Pixel Fold, which retailed for $1,800 in the US.