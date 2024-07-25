Summary Google teases the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro design, leaving nothing to the imagination. Excitement continues building for August launch event.

Hardware and software must work together for a well-rounded smartphone experience. Including exclusive AI features and advanced camera capabilities.

Leaked materials confirm the specs, colors, and features of the Pixel 9 series. Focus remains on AI, camera performance, Tensor G4 SoC, and battery life.

Google’s next major smartphone launch is just around a month away, and the company has already teased its upcoming Pixel 9 Pro in a short video, leaving nothing to the imagination in the design department. The new model will be one of four at the August event, and we are excited to see if any of them dethrone our favorite Google Pixel phones. However, hardware must work in tandem with software to create a well-rounded smartphone. Thanks to the latest leak, we might not need to wait until launch to discover important Pixel 9 features Google is proud of, and we aren’t talking about the aggressively rounded corners.

In the last few months, excitement has been building up to a fever pitch for the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and the 9 Pro Fold. The hardware specs have been detailed and corroborated in previous leaks from various sources, and we already know the phone will come finished in shades of black, light gray, porcelain, and a recently-leaked pink. This year’s model should also sport a matte back with polished side panels, quite like the iPhones it tries to mimic with the sharply rounded corners.

However, software-exclusive features remain an elusive mystery, although there’s some hope real-time image search with Gemini will be possible. Popular leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, also known as @OnLeaks on X tipped 91Mobiles off on Google’s marketing material for the Pixel 9 series ahead of the grand reveal, showing us the features we’ll probably see highlighted on stage in August.

AI takes center stage