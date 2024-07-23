Summary Google's Pixel 9 series will come in sizes that are reminiscent of past models, but with some confusing twists in naming conventions.

A leaker on TikTok provides a visual comparison of Pixel 9 Pro XL with Pixel 8 Pro, confirming similar sizes.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL will feature design tweaks like rounded edges and wider buttons, along with potentially 16GB of RAM for AI capabilities.

Google's Pixel 9 series is less than a month away, and considering that Google can't prevent information about its lineup from leaking, it has decided to slowly reveal the upcoming devices itself.

We know a lot about the upcoming series, like the fact that there will be three regular Pixel 9 models, namely the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and a Pixel 9 Pro XL, alongside the second-gen Pixel Fold, which will be called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The tech giant has shared several reasons for upgrading to the upcoming series, and it is clear that AI capabilities will play a major role in helping the device stand out from the crowd.

The Pixel 3XL was the last Google device to don the XL moniker before Google decided to drop it. Compared to the Pixel 3's 5.5-inch display, the Pixel 3XL featured a much bigger 6.3-inch screen. This time around, with the revival of the XL line, things have gotten a little confusing. Here's a very brief breakdown of sizing without going into inch-perfect details:

The Pixel 9 will have a footprint similar to the Pixel 8.

The Pixel 9 Pro will be slightly bigger than the Pixel 9 and Pixel 8, but smaller than the Pixel 8 Pro.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL will be the same size as the Pixel 8 Pro.

Yes, we know, the sizing scheme is delightfully confusing, in a way that only Google could have done it.

To put the new sizing into perspective, frequent Pixel 9 series leaker @pixo_unpacking on TikTok has shared a new video that puts the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 8 Pro side-by-side.

Not many similarities beyond the size

In the video shared by Pixo, at roughly the 18-second mark, we can see that the Pixel 9 Pro XL is the same size as the Pixel 8 Pro when placed together, confirming the sizing speculation. Other similarities between the two generations of devices include a matte-black rear in slightly different tones, although it could be the lighting playing a trick on us.

Source: @pixo_unpacking

The camera alignment also appears to be identical, complete with the rear flash and temperature sensor, albeit with a refreshed camera bar, but if you've read this far, you likely already know that.

The video also reveals slight tweaks between the two models, like the Pixel 9 Pro Xl featuring slightly more rounded edges than the Pixel 8 Pro, wider power and volume buttons, and an overall flatter side-rail look.

​​​​​​​

Elsewhere, from what we already know, the phone is speculated to boast 16GB RAM, which should help it efficiently run AI models like Gemini Advanced on-device.