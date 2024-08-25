Android Police's editor-in-chief rejoins the podcast with Will and Daniel this time as the trio give a debrief on their time reviewing the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL. We get to the fundamentals of the phones and everything is actually better this year! And there's a lot of positivity going on until we get to Pixel Studio and Reimagine and the consequences coming through. Toss in some cameos from Linus "Tech" Tips (we kid, Linus) and Unbox Therapy and you've got yourself a stew goin'.

Excerpts from Linus Tech Tips (YouTube) and Unbox Therapy (YouTube).

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0