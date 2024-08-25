Android Police's editor-in-chief rejoins the podcast with Will and Daniel this time as the trio give a debrief on their time reviewing the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL. We get to the fundamentals of the phones and everything is actually better this year! And there's a lot of positivity going on until we get to Pixel Studio and Reimagine and the consequences coming through. Toss in some cameos from Linus "Tech" Tips (we kid, Linus) and Unbox Therapy and you've got yourself a stew goin'.
- Google Pixel 9 review: So good, there's no need to go Pro
- Google Pixel 9 Pro initial review: The Goldilocks flagship
- Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review: The best big Android phone
- Google 9 series offers Satellite SOS, but who will pay for it?
- Your Pixel 9 can now connect to emergency services via satellite
- Frustrating data transfers are a thing of the past with Pixel 9's upgraded Android setup tool
- Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 is here, but not on Pixel 9
- I actually like Google's first-party Pixel 9 and 9 Pro case, and that's surprising
- Google's Pixel Screenshots will turn all those screengrabs you hoard into valuable info
- I tried Google's new Pixel Studio app, and it's a mess | Digital Trends
Excerpts from Linus Tech Tips (YouTube) and Unbox Therapy (YouTube).
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com