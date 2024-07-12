Summary Say goodbye to the Pixel Fold branding, as Google appears set to introduce the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

It also seems likely there will be an entirely new entry in the Pixel lineup this year, with the highest tier non-foldable models being the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

In total, there should be four Pixel phones released at Google's hardware event next month: Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold. Two Pixel Watch 3 models are also expected.

We're just weeks away from Google's Pixel hardware event in August, where the tech giant is expected to unveil the new Pixel 9 series, Pixel Watch 3, and the Pixel Fold 2 — at least, that's what we thought it would be called. Plenty of information about the Pixel 9 series has already leaked, and now a new leak has revealed what Google's upcoming flagship phones could be named.

We've already received hints that Google's upcoming foldable won't be called the Pixel Fold 2. Now, MySmartPrice has spotted two devices on Canada's Radio Equipment List (REL), a registry of certified radio equipment for use in the country. While the listing has not revealed any new specifications, it has revealed the names of two upcoming Pixel devices.

According to the listing, Google's next large-screen flagship will be called the Pixel 9 Pro XL, while the next-generation foldable will be named the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google's Pixel 9 lineup is looking quite promising

Source: MySmartPrice

If the rebranding turns out to be true, the Pixel 9 series will be Google's most extensive smartphone lineup yet, comprising four models. The Pixel 9 is expected to be the entry-level flagship, while the Pixel 9 Pro will be the company's 2024 Pro model with a smaller screen.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL, on the other hand, will be the large-screen Pro variant and the true successor to the Pixel 8 Pro. Lastly, it seems a new foldable device will join the lineup, with Google phasing out the Pixel Fold branding in favor of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

A lot of leaks about the Pixel 9 series have appeared in the last few weeks. One rumor suggests the Pixel 9 lineup will be priced slightly higher than the previous Pixel 8 series, while another leak has revealed a new pink color option. Alongside the new smartphones, Google is expected to unveil the Pixel Watch 3, which may include a larger model, as well as the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in multiple color variants.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer, as the Pixel event is just a few weeks away.