Summary The newly announced Pixel 9 Pro XL was put through a variety of durability tests.

Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything put the Pixel 9 Pro XL through its paces, and showed that it can handle some heat.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is now available for preorder starting at $1,099 and will be released on August 22.

Google made some exciting announcements today, showing off some of its latest devices in its portfolio. And while we can't wait to get our hands on the new Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2, the real attraction here is going to the new Pixel 9 series phones. Google went big this year, delivering four devices in its latest lineup, which means more options to choose from if you're looking to upgrade. But before we get the Pixel 9 into our hands, like with any new release, there's a pretty good chance that we're going to see a durability test go live on YouTube.

And while there are millions of channels that try and bring this type of content to YouTube, the durability test you're most likely going to see, is the one that comes from Zack Nelson's JerryRigEverything channel. Nelson has been on YouTube for over a decade, and in that time has amassed a huge following by torturing some of our favorite mobile devices by really pushing them to their limits. And as you can imagine, the recently announced Pixel 9 series is no exception.

Ultimate durability with the Pixel 9 Pro XL

In his most recent video, Nelson puts the Pixel 9 Pro XL through its paces, checking to see just how durable Google's latest phone really is. And for the most part, it's on par with what you'd find from other manufacturers. The front display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which is able to withstand quite a bit when it comes to scratches. And while strong, the phone's housing is made from recycled aluminum, which if you try hard enough, can be scratched.

Perhaps one of the more interesting parts of the video is when heat is applied from a flame to the screen. Nelson performs this test on every single phone that goes through the gauntlet, and most will show some kind of reaction. With the Pixel 9 Pro XL, after 30 seconds or so, there simply weren't any noticeable changes, which isn't all that common and could indicate added resilience to direct heat. And you'll be glad to know that during the bend test, the Pixel 9 Pro XL didn't even budge, which could make it the perfect phone for your back pocket.

If seeing all of this carnage has you yearning for a Pixel 9 Pro XL, then you can start the preorder process ahead of its retail release that will take place on August 22. The phone features Google's Tensor G4 SoC that's paired with 16GB RAM. When it comes to storage, you'll get a variety of options here from 128GB to 1TB. Just be sure to get this phone during its preorder process while you can, because this is when you'll find some of the best deals.