Google's had it out for the Android Police podcast all this time. No, not in the ways in which it's made it difficult for us to write the stories we talk about on the show, but with how its grown its phones. Android. Nexus. Pixel. All of it. The bulk of this 99th episode — which does not contain four minutes of cut-out rollicking midshow banter between our hosts — will cover the latest we're hearing about the Pixel 9 very big triple threat XL with a cherry on top. Man, it's like we've been an Android podcast, right?
01:19 | Pixel Pursuit
- New Pixel 9 renders point to 3 Google flagships coming this fall
- Gemini Nano is coming to the Pixel 8 after all
33:09 | SUX (Stupid User Experience)
42:10 | Heady Stuff
- Transformed by AI: How generative artificial intelligence could affect work in the UK – and how to manage it | IPPR
- Ontario school boards sue Snapchat, TikTok and Meta for $4.5 billion, alleging they're deliberately hurting students (thestar.com)
- (NEW) Apple Vision Pro - 256GB (woot.com)
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com