The Pixel 9 Pro XL offers one of the best Android experiences that you can get in 2024. Of course, this comes at a price, with the phone coming in with a starting price of $1,099. Of course, if you're a lucky Google One subscriber, chances are, you've already seen that special email that knocks $150 off. But if you're like the rest of us, and are still waiting around to see whether a great deal is going to come along, you might want to take a look at this latest promotion from Woot.

For a limited time, you can score this awesome deal that knocks $150 off the Pixel 9 Pro XL. This brings it down to just $899, which is one of the lowest prices that we've seen. However, there's a small catch, with the model being sold by the retailer being the Canadian variant, which means it doesn't come with a proper warranty if you're located in the US. Woot tries to rectify this by offering its own 90-day warranty.

What's great about the Pixel 9 Pro XL?

The Pixel 9 Pro is one of the best Android phones you can buy in 2024. And with the XL model, you're getting the same experience, just with a larger screen. We loved this phone in our review, with its powerful processor, smooth experience, and extra long battery life.

We also called the camera experience "class-leading" and the software plus AI features are just things you can't get on any other Android phone. Of course, we didn't like the fact that it was pretty pricey, and this current deal mitigates that problem pretty well.

And while it did launch with Android 14, it can now be updated to Android 15, and will continue to see software enhancements for quite some time thanks to Google's promise of providing up to seven years of updates. Y

You really can't go wrong with the Pixel 9 Pro XL if you're shopping for a new Android phone. And with this awesome discount from Woot, there's never been a better time to buy. Of course, remember, this is the Canadian model and the warranty will be provided by Woot.

This may not be a huge deal for some, but it is something to be aware of. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you'll get free shipping. If not, you can expect to pay just $6 to get it shipped. This is an absolute steal for the phone, so just make sure you grab it quickly because this deal won't last long.