Congratulations on stumbling upon another Android Police podcast! This week, we conclude our collective reviews on the slab Pixel 9 series and we come to a resounding "it's alright." Whether or not you should buy it coming up from somewhere outside of the brand loyalty fold is another question and that really gets to whether you think the artificial intelligence features are important and positively useful to you. Oh, and our hosts have turned on their webcams for the first time in this iteration of the show and you won't be able to see much of that footage until we've had a chance to, uh, nail production down.

01:13 | More like AI GLOATware

52:09 | Yes, We Had A Lot To Say

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0