Congratulations on stumbling upon another Android Police podcast! This week, we conclude our collective reviews on the slab Pixel 9 series and we come to a resounding "it's alright." Whether or not you should buy it coming up from somewhere outside of the brand loyalty fold is another question and that really gets to whether you think the artificial intelligence features are important and positively useful to you. Oh, and our hosts have turned on their webcams for the first time in this iteration of the show and you won't be able to see much of that footage until we've had a chance to, uh, nail production down.
01:13 | More like AI GLOATware
- The AI bloatware era is here. With the Pixel 9, Google is the worst offender
- Google inadvertently confirms Android 15 for Pixels will release in October
- Pixel Studio Sunday: Share your outlandish image concoctions
- Google Pixel 9 Pro review: The Goldilocks flagship (UPDATED)
52:09 | Yes, We Had A Lot To Say
- Motorola Razr+ (2024) review: Everything I want from a flip phone
- Yelp throws down the gauntlet to Google's local search monopoly with retaliatory lawsuit
- Telegram downloads skyrocket after CEO's arrest
- The iPhone 16 will be announced September 9th
- Samsung says third-party fast chargers are ruining your phone's finish
- This smartphone brand trolled Samsung about how thick the Z Fold 6 is
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com