Google Pixel smartphones have some of the best and most consistent cameras among flagship smartphones. The Google Pixel 9 Pro won Android Police's 2024 Readers' Choice Phone award thanks to its new design, improved performance, incredible cameras, and compact form. I put the Google Pixel 9 Pro against Oppo's new flagship, the Find X8 Pro, to see how it compares.

A detailed look at camera hardware

A closer look at what powers these camera systems

Before diving into the photo comparisons, let's quickly go through the camera hardware on these flagship Android smartphones. The Oppo Find X8 Pro ships with a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture, multi-directional PDAF, and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). It also includes two periscope telephoto sensors: a 50MP for 3x optical zoom and a 50MP for 6x optical zoom. It also has a 50MP ultra-wide sensor offering a 120-degree field of view (FoV).

The Pixel 9 Pro has a single 48MP telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom, a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, dual-pixel PDAF, OIS, and a 48MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree FoV. While the Find X8 Pro provides two zoom sensors, the Pixel relies on a single 5x optical zoom sensor. Both phones can crop from the primary sensor to produce 2x optical zoom shots.

Testing rear cameras in real-life settings

How each phone performs in everyday scenarios

This camera comparison focuses on shots from the rear cameras of both phones, not the front-facing selfie cameras. All photos were taken in point-and-shoot mode, with no tweaks, to mimic how most people capture photos. Pro mode wasn't used on either phone, though I found the side camera button on the Find X8 Pro useful for quickly launching the camera app (though I didn't use it much for capturing shots).

The Oppo Find X8 Pro's photos appear first (the left image in the gallery), followed by the Google Pixel 9 Pro (the right image, which is second in the gallery).

Color science and HDR: Vibrant vs. balanced tones

In daylight shots, the Oppo Find X8 Pro delivers the familiar punchiness and vibrance typical of many Chinese OEM phones, while the Pixel 9 Pro sticks to its realistic style with subdued, natural-looking processing.

For example, in the shot above of candles at a Christmas market, the Find X8 Pro captures a vibrant image with sharp textures and vividly popping glitter. However, the brightness is slightly high, and some finer shadow details are lost. The Pixel 9 Pro offers a subdued approach, with toned-down colors and cooler processing. The Find X8 Pro will appeal to those who prefer vibrant photos, while the Pixel 9 Pro will appeal to those who prefer real-life-like-looking processing.