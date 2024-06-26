Summary Google is moving up the Made by Google event to August 13, showcasing the Pixel 9 lineup and Pixel Watch 3.

The Pixel 9 Pro sneak peek reveals a triple rear camera setup, promising a powerful visual experience for fans.

Anticipate high-performance devices with Google Tensor G4 SoC and 16GB of RAM, along with Gemini chatbot.

The Made by Google event is one of the year's most anticipated events, and Google is set to unveil its Pixel 9 lineup and Pixel Watch 3 there. While we were used to seeing the Made by Google typically held in October, in a surprising twist, the event has been moved up to August 13, reducing the wait time for eager Pixel fans. But Google surprises don't end here, and the company is giving us a sneak peek into Pixel 9 Pro ahead of the August event.

The Made by Google landing page on the Google Store website contains a short video demonstrating the Pixel 9 Pro from a closer distance. The video then depicts the Roman numeral "IX," which refers to the ninth generation of Pixel-branded phones.

Pixel 9 Pro confirmed to land with a triple rear camera setup

What gives us more assurance that the phone shown in this promo video is a Pixel 9 Pro is that the phone was previously said to have a triple rear camera setup. The video below shows that the Pixel phone has a rear triple-lens setup, possibly hinting at the Pixel 9 Pro.

While the major details about the upcoming Pixel devices are being kept under wraps until August's Made by Google event, some exciting details about the Pixel 9 Pro have already been leaked. For instance, the phone is expected to sport a 6.2-inch display besides the triple rear camera setup, promising a powerful and immersive visual experience.

In terms of hardware, it's safe to say that the Pixel 9 lineup is more likely to feature the Google Tensor G4 SoC along with a whopping 16GB of RAM, setting the stage for a high-performance device. And that's not all. Google might also unveil the highly anticipated Pixel Fold 2 and Pixel Watch 3 at the upcoming event.

In days when Google is adding Gemini AI to every app and service, the beloved AI chatbot is expected to play a prominent role in the upcoming Pixel 9 lineup. Besides software improvements and AI-driven features, the Pixel 9 camera could also benefit from the Gemini advancements.

The Made by Google will be held on August 13 from 10 to 11 a.m. PT. You can also watch the event's live stream on YouTube.