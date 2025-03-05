Summary Google Pixel 9 Pro wins Best Smartphone at Mobile World Congress' Glomo Awards, the second year in a row the Pixel has won.

Gemini, Google's AI-powered mobile experience, wins Breakthrough Device Innovation award.

The Pixel 9 Pro was also recognized for its AI features, camera innovations, design, and price point.

Google's Pixel 9 Pro just joined an elite list of devices as this year's Best Smartphone at the 2025 Global Mobile (Glomo) Awards. This is the second consecutive win for Google. The Pixel 8 took the same award last year.

The Glomos are judged by a panel of industry experts, analysts, and tech journalists to 'recognize excellence in the mobile industry.' They look at design, innovation, performance, and overall user experience when choosing the best smartphone of the year. The Pixel 9 Pro beat out all the others for 2025.

Google is on a roll lately

Google took home a second award this year, on top of the prestigious Best Smartphone award. The Breakthrough Device Innovation award went to Google for Gemini, its AI-powered mobile experience. Google has been heavily integrating Gemini into everything, especially the Pixel. AI-driven features are everywhere, such as smart replies, advanced search, and on-device voice assistance.

The Pixel 9 Pro earned recognition for its AI-powered features, camera innovations, strong software support, sleek hardware design, and an attractive price point, things the judges look at carefully.

Mobile World Congress (MWC) is an annual trade show in Barcelona, Spain. Android Police journalists are on the ground right now, and have compiled their own list of some of the standout devices they've discovered while there. It's not all Pixel 9 Pro. Phones from Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi have also been making waves at MWC.

Pixel joins an elite list of past winner

Google's back-to-back wins with the Pixel put it in the same category as the iPhone and the Samsung Galaxy, two devices that normally dominate the MWC awards. For example, here are the past few years of winners:

2025: Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro 2024: Google Pixel 8 series

Google Pixel 8 series 2023: Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple iPhone 14 Pro 2022: Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 2021: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 2020: OnePlus 7T Pro

Google had an ambitious vision when it launched the first Pixel back in 2016. It was a rocky road for the device, with several stumbles. But the Pixel really seemed to find its footing with the Pixel 6 redesign in 2021. That may not have won any Glomos, but it was a popular device with a unique design language and set Google on the path to where it is today, cemented at the top of the flagship smartphone pile.