While we're typically left waiting until October to see what Google is cooking up when it comes to new smartphones, this year is going to be a little different, with the event set to take place in August. Of course, there's no telling what might be announced at the event. But we do have some guesses thanks to hints and leaks that have surfaced online over the past few months. Perhaps the most exciting news is that we could see Google's next foldable arrive with its next announcement.

And while we've been hearing lots of different things, one of the more interesting topics is how the "Pixel Fold 2" could officially join the Pixel 9 series lineup this year as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While we're not completely sold on the name, it'll be good to get a new foldable from the brand, especially since there's a lot Google can improve on from its first model. With that said, it appears that we have some new information regarding the upcoming foldable that suggests some new software functionality, along with a new screen resolution.

A small change could make a big difference

The news comes from Mishaal Rahman of Android Authority sharing that the upcoming foldable from Google could get an improved split screen mode that will make multitasking even better. According to Rahman, changes were made in code with the introduction of Android 14 QPR2, which will give users the ability to put apps side by side when the device is in portrait mode.

This is huge, considering that this missing feature was a huge misstep for some with the original Pixel Fold. Of course, there could always be more changes that we've yet to see, but knowing that this change is already in place could be a huge deal for some that are thinking about testing their luck with the successor. As far as other details that could be extracted from the code, Rahman was also able to see that there was a new screen resolution in place.

Apparently, the upcoming foldable will have a new screen resolution for its inner display that will come in at 2,076x2,152. While the screen size isn't known at this point, the previous model had a 7.6-inch inner display with a resolution of 2,208x1,840. While this is all quite exciting, we're still a month out from the event, which means there could be more leaks to come.

Of course, be sure to stay tuned, as we'll be covering anything interesting that comes up. The upcoming Pixel event could be a huge one, not only thanks to new phones, but also a new wearable and new audio accessories as well. Furthermore, we will see the official launch of Android 15, along with potential enhancements to Gemini. With that said, are you looking forward to Google's upcoming Pixel foldable? Let us know in the comments below.