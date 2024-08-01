Summary Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold is rumored to come in 256GB/512GB variants, priced at $1,800 and $1,920 respectively.

As seen in leaked marketing material, AI features like Circle to Search and Pixel Screenshot are expected to be highlights, along with a Tensor G4 chipset and Titan M2 chip.

Expect tough competition from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold against Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the OnePlus Open with advanced AI capabilities.

Google's ambitious Pixel Fold, which was released in June last year, started at a hefty price tag of $1,800. Admittedly, for its premium price, we weren't very impressed with it. Our main concerns about it came down to its durability, dire third-party app support, software quirks, and its inner display being subpar when compared to its competition.

For reference, the Pixel Fold starts at $100 more than the OnePlus Open, all while being $100 cheaper than Samsung's latest Z Fold 6.

Through a series of leaks and rumors, we now know that the Pixel Fold's successor, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, will feature bigger and better displays inside and outside, with an overall thinner footprint and a hinge that lets it sit flat when unfolded. Support for apps has also admittedly improved over the past year, and we know that Google intends to offer a year of free Gemini Advanced with the Pixel 9 series. Now what if we told you that even with all the improvements over the first gen Pixel Fold in tow, the upcoming foldable might not receive a price hike?

According to a new 91Mobile report, via OnLeaks, it looks like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will retain its predecessor's storage models and pricing. The foldable will reportedly be available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants, and cost $1,799 and $1,919, respectively.

Apart from its price and storage availability, the report also reaffirms a previous leak, indicating that the foldable will indeed only be available in the same old boring colorways: Obsidian and Porcelain.

91Mobile's report also shares some previously unseen Pixel 9 Pro Fold promo material, confirming some previously reported leaks, and highlighting some new ones.

It's all about AI