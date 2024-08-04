Like any TV series that has stuck around for a season too long, the Android Police podcast is back with another freaking week of Pixel leaks, this time on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The long and short of it is that we're hoping it nails the landing, but wouldn't be surprised if it disappointed us when it launches with, say, a year-old version of Android. Also, our prospects on a folding iPhone and discourse on an ABC primetime show from the year 200-something as brought on by Android Police editor-in-chief and natural wellspring purveyor James Peckham.
02:42 | 9 Lives
- Your wait for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold might stretch until September
- The Pixel 9 Pro Fold might offer more bang for your buck with bigger and better displays
- Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold looks to be heavy, but there's a reason why
- The Pixel 9's Tensor G4 might be the least interesting thing about Google's new phones
- Google's Pixel 9 series may launch with Android 14, not 15
- This Pixel Watch 3 marketing material leak is a treasure trove of details
30:19 | The iPhone Segment
- Apple Moves Forward With Foldable iPhone — The Information
- Foldable iPad tipped to drop in 2026 with the foldable iPhone | Tom's Guide
37:00 | Apex Legends?
- The OnePlus Open looks 🔥in this sleek new red color
- Samsung Galaxy Ring review: Health first, fitness second
- Galaxy Z Fold 6 durability test gives us Note 7 flashbacks
- Nothing Phone 2a Plus debuts with a brand-new chip and shiny colorways
- Google's so happy Apple added RCS support that it basically made an iOS ad
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com