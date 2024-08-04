Like any TV series that has stuck around for a season too long, the Android Police podcast is back with another freaking week of Pixel leaks, this time on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The long and short of it is that we're hoping it nails the landing, but wouldn't be surprised if it disappointed us when it launches with, say, a year-old version of Android. Also, our prospects on a folding iPhone and discourse on an ABC primetime show from the year 200-something as brought on by Android Police editor-in-chief and natural wellspring purveyor James Peckham.

02:42 | 9 Lives

30:19 | The iPhone Segment

37:00 | Apex Legends?

