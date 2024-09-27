I thought I was finished having Very Strong Emotions about smartphones — I'm an old man now, and I should be thinking about more important things, like how much fiber I'm eating every day — but the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has made me a phone goblin like it's 2012 all over again. (I'm going to publish a separate article all about my travails finding a decent case for the Pro Fold , because woof is that a process.)

I was a latecomer to foldable affection, but after spending some good time with the OnePlus Open , followed by some excellent time with Google's new foldable, I'm here now. The experience is full of compromises, as Will superbly pointed out in his review , but I'm more than willing to put up with a modicum of inconvenience if the highs outweigh the lows, and in this case they absolutely do.

The smartphone/tablet conundrum

The primary issue with foldables like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is that they're just so good as phones. With a 20:9 aspect ratio, the phone closed can easily be mistaken for a regular Pixel 9, or any other traditional slab smartphone, and that bears out in the amount of time I spend using it like one. I'd say, on average, I use the external display 80% of the time, reserving the 8-inch internal display for media consumption or when using two apps side-by-side is practical. Most of the time, though, I'm treating this $1799 piece of metal and curving glass like it's a regular old $999 piece of metal and non-curving glass.

The value proposition is in those 20% moments, the times when I'm sitting on the couch with Slack open on one side and Chrome on another; or in the kitchen, watching a YouTube video with the built-in stand; or when I occasionally have to open Sheets or Excel on the streetcar and realize like it's not actually a terrible experience. Or, most often, reading a book in two-pane mode, which seems like a throwaway thing but really isn't. As a book lover (go follow me on Goodreads, y'all), it's a proper game-changer.

But here's the rub: because the Pro Fold is a foldable and decidedly not a regular Pixel, Google made some software changes to go along with the hardware ones. Many of the modifications, like the ability to pull up a dock while using the internal display, rely on the phone's classification as an occasional tablet to change what features are available depending on the display size and density, and that makes a lot of sense.

One omission that doesn't make a lot of sense is a feature I use many, many times per day on other Android phones that support it: the one-handed notification pulldown.

Basically, the Pixel (and a few other Android phones, like Motorola's devices) allow you to pull down the notification shade from anywhere in the operating system by swiping down on the bottom gesture area. On the Pixel, this is enabled by modifying the "One-handed mode" gesture away from its default behavior of lowering the entire display, iPhone-style, to make top elements easier to reach on tall devices; I find the secondary function, bringing down the notification shade, far more useful.

Because the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is, well, a foldable, Google decided to omit the one-handed mode option from the phone entirely. While this makes sense in theory — there's no such thing as using a book-style foldable one-handed when the display is open — it negates the need for that useful gesture when the device is closed, which is a perfect size for singled-handed operation. The pull-down gesture does work anywhere on the home screen, via a separate toggle in the Pixel Launcher options, but being required to head back to the app grid every time you want to quick-hit the notification shade defeats its purpose — at that point, just bring it down the old-fashioned way, like an animal.

I missed this oft-used gesture so much when moving to the Pro Fold that I endeavored to find a way to reproduce it. What ended up happening sent me down a bit of a DIY rabbit hole, and helped me appreciate Android for the chaotic beauty that its flexibility creates.

The easy way

The most obvious solution to my problem was to find a first-party replacement, something that Google itself bakes into its Pixel experience to avoid any hacks, tricks, or unnecessarily enabling any accessibility-related permissions, which could potentially open me up to unwanted surveillance.

So I started in the same spot where the "One-handed mode" gesture is so conspicuously absent: the Pixel's Gesture menu. In there, you'll find "Quick Tap to start actions," which conveniently lets you assign a double-tap on the back of your device to one of several tasks: take a screenshot, access Gemini, pause or resume a song, toggle your flashlight and, for our purposes, show notifications.

Enabling this mostly solved my problem, but for one small thing: the back gesture is a little finicky. The double-tap gesture needs to be precise, in both speed and placement, and I'd wager its success rate is on the upper end of 70%, which is a pretty grim result. I've certainly gotten better at it over time, and it's possible to adjust its sensitivity to accommodate cases, but ultimately, despite this being a first-party solution, it's not as foolproof as I'd like.

Here's how you access the Quick Tap menu:

Head to Settings on your Pixel phone. Scroll down to System and tap on it. Tap on Gestures. Tap on Quick Tap to start actions. Enable Quick Tap and select "Show notifications."

The accessible way

Another solution to the notification shade problem involves activating the universal accessibility gesture feature, which lets you swipe up with two fingers from the gesture bar to activate it. It's a clunky thing, and still requires an additional tap to bring down the bar, but it works in a pinch.

The thing I like about this is that it's basically impossible to activate it accidentally, and the accessibility portal contains many other useful shortcuts, such as volume and brightness controls, recent apps, power, and the ability to take a screenshot. Despite using it only rarely, I've kept it enabled because there's really no downside: it's there in a pinch and makes it easy to activate a bunch of repetitive tasks in one place. The only downside is that the menu isn't modular; I can't move the notification option to the first page, for instance, or hide shortcuts I won't often use. It's just static, much like my stubborn nature.

Here's how you access the Accessibility menu:

Head to Settings on your Pixel phone. Scroll down and tap on Accessibility. Scroll down to the Interaction controls section and tap on Accessibility Menu. Enable the Accessibility Menu shortcut and tap on the text to enter the customization menu. Enable the "use accessibility gesture" feature. Make sure "Hold volume keys" is disabled. Tap Save.

The Micro way

I spent a lot of time in the Play Store trying to find a solution to my problem that would mimic the original functionality of the Pixel's native one-handed mode, but Google has (probably rightly) locked down third-party access to the gesture area.

Instead, I found a number of apps that tap into the Pixel's ability to leverage its accelerometer to detect subtle movements in the phone itself. One app, called Micro Gesture, proved to be the easiest and most reliable. The way it works is simple: it supports four trigger types, three of which are based on movement along a particular axis. X-axis movement pairs an action with tilting the phone up and down in quick succession; Y-axis movement does the same for left and right; Z-axis movement lets you rotate the phone briefly along a single plane.

Due to the sensitivity of modern accelerometers, I've found this solution to be not only foolproof — I've had very few false positives in my time using Micro Gesture — but fun. Quickly snapping my phone toward me to drop the notification shade, or snapping it slightly to my left, Moto X-style, to turn on the flashlight, is both useful and a neat party trick, and with a bit more tweaking I bet I could get this app to do a lot more for me with double-snaps and tri-turns.

Here's how to enable Micro Gesture:

Head to the Play Store and download Micro Gesture. Enable the Micro Gesture Basic Service. Follow the instructions. Follow the instructions to enable the accessibility permission in the Accessibility menu. Return to the app. Edit or create a new "Rotate by X axis" gesture. Selection "Notification" as the designated action. Save and test the gesture to ensure it works. Adjust sensitivity as needed.

Activating Goblin Mode

I've come to terms with the fact that I am a goblin. I wanted to make my new phone do something that it couldn't do, and I spent far too much time trying to find awkward solutions to fill that hole in my life. Should I have been reading during this time, or perhaps learning a new language, or exercising my fingers so I could just, you know, reach to the top of my phone to bring down the notification shade like a normal person? Yes, probably. But I'm a damaged person who, once a thought has entered my head, has to follow it to its logical conclusion. I'm the kid who shocked himself trying to take apart his toys.

So this is how I completely overthought and over-engineered the solution to a tiny issue only I've experienced. But in doing so, I rediscovered the early Android solve-your-own-problems mentality that helped me fall for the platform back in 2009. It reinforced for me that after years of trying to let phone makers dictate what's possible, and allowing them in turn to draw the ever-shrinking boundaries between experience and autonomy, giving your users the benefit of the doubt, and trusting them to actually own and use the thing they bought to its fullest extent, is probably the right answer.

That's particularly true of a foldable like this. The larger screen size ostensibly lets you treat it as both a phone, a tablet, and a bit of a laptop, and we've seen companies like Samsung and OnePlus take a more liberal approach to what it considers "multitasking" on such a canvas. Google, in its desire to streamline and simplify, sets more rigid boundaries around what's possible on such a display, instead relying on unorthodox and at times laborious solutions to simple problems. That's fine if you're willing to put in the work, but as I'll explain in my next Pixel 9 Pro Fold-related article, there are numerous disadvantages to being so controlling.