The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is coming into its own... or at least it's helping Google do so in the field of foldable phones. On this Android Police podcast, we've invited back Michael Fisher of the Mr. Mobile fame to rattle through the full width of the delta from the Pixel Fold. The 9 Pro Fold is so much better, no doubt, but will it make the case for millions and millions of people to go to their carrier store and buy this or any other foldable? Or is the sea change always going to be another year away?

Also, we've got a (rough, but serviceable) video version of the show! It's our first one in years, though, so do check it out.

