Key Takeaways
- Google is offering a free one-year Google One AI Premium subscription to Pixel 9 Pro series buyers.
- Early buyers have noticed a limitation that prevents Google One Family plan members from claiming the promotion.
- The limitation does not affect Google One Family plan owners, but regular members must leave the family group to be able to claim the promotion.
Google's Pixel 9 event felt less like a hardware-focused event, and more like a showcase of the company's software prowess. Features like Gemini Live, Gemini 1.5 Pro, and AI integration with Workspace apps like Gmail, Docs, and Sheets overshadowed the new Pixel 9 devices.
There's one thing in common with the software smarts mentioned above — they require a Gemini Advanced subscription, which Google conveniently handed out to all new Pixel 9 Pro series buyers (including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold).
Google is betting heavy on AI
If you're an early Pixel 9 Pro series buyer, and looking forward to claiming your free one-year subscription to Gemini Advanced, there's something you need to know. The free subscription essentially grants users access to the Google One AI Premium plan, but you won't be able to claim it if you're a Google One Family plan member or if you already have a higher tier (5TB) Google One subscription, as shared by Android Authority.
"So I just found out after dropping nearly 1200 dollars on the new 9 Pro XL that because I'm in a family group I can't access the 1 year promotion that was advertised before my purchase," wrote Reddit user Skys_Divide, adding that Google's support can't do anything to help in this instance, with the only fix being to leave the family group.
Cant join back before a year
It's worth noting that if you're the one who purchased the membership and added others to the family group, you'll still be able to claim the free one-year Google One AI Premium membership. This was confirmed by multiple users on Skys_Divide's Reddit thread.
On the other hand, if you're not the owner of the Google One family group, and just a member added by someone else, you'll have to leave the group before you're able to claim the free one-year promotion. Unfortunately, this also means that you won't be able to rejoin the group for 12 months — the entirety of your Google One AI Premium/Gemini Advanced free plan.
Looking back at Google's store page, it does highlight the limitation in footnotes. "Google One AI Premium plan offer does not apply to Google One members billed through third-party providers, Google One family plan members or Google One members on a 5 TB plan or above," the page reads.
Other worth-knowing information about the promotion
If you're not an early Pixel 9 Pro series buyer, you'll still be able to claim the promotion. According to Google, The Google One AI Premium plan promo will be available to users as long as they purchase and activate their new device "by the offer expiration date of 31 October, 2025 at 11.59 p.m. PT." This essentially means that even if you purchase a new Pixel 9 Pro series device next year, you'll be eligible for the free one-year Gemini Advanced promo.
The 12-month promo will begin on the day you redeem the offer, and exactly one year from then, you'll automatically be charged the standard monthly cost of the plan — currently $20, unless you cancel the subscription or remove any saved cards.
