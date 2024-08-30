Key Takeaways Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is not compatible with Pixel Stand (2nd gen).

The wireless charging coil is not centered on Google's second-gen foldable, which could cause issues with Qi chargers.

The foldable only supports 7.5W wireless charging speeds.

Since the 2018 Pixel 3, Qi wireless charging has been a staple feature of Pixel phones. On Pixel 6 and newer flagship models, Google's pricey Pixel Stand 2 enables wireless charging speeds of up to 23W. However, these phones will only pull 15W of power with a regular Qi charger. The Google Pixel Fold was the only exception, as its wireless charging speed topped out at a paltry 7.5W, irrespective of the charger used. The situation is even worse with the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, as it does not support the Pixel Stand (2nd gen) at all.

On a support page, Google reveals that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is not compatible with the second-gen Pixel Stand (via 9to5Google). However, you can use other Qi wireless chargers. Even then, you might face issues compared to previous Pixel phones, as the charging coil on Google's second-gen foldable is not perfectly centered.

Below is what Google says you should keep in mind when wirelessly charging your Pixel 9 Pro Fold:

The position of the charging coil for Pixel 9 Pro Fold isn’t perfectly centered compared to previous Pixel phones. This might make it difficult for you to charge your phone wirelessly. When you use another wireless charger, adjust the position of your phone to get it to charge. To confirm if it's aligned correctly, check the charging indicator on your phone.

The image below gives an idea of the location of the wireless charging coil inside the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. For wireless power transfer, you must ensure that the coil centers perfectly on a Qi charger.

Source: Google

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold can only pull 7.5W power wirelessly

Ideally, Google should have been more upfront about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold not being compatible with the Pixel Stand (2nd gen). It's also not transparent about its second-gen foldable only supporting 7.5W wireless charging, as it is not mentioned anywhere on the specs page. This is the same as the Pixel Fold, though it could only charge at such speeds with the Pixel Stand, dropping to 5W with other Qi chargers.

If you already own Google's expensive wireless charger and had planned to use it with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, there's not much you can do now. Your only option is to get another Qi wireless charger with a pad-like design. The odd location of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's charging coil might make it incompatible with most wireless charging stands. Given the slow speed, you are better off charging the foldable over a wired connection.