The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the best foldable you can buy in the US right now. It may not be as powerful as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, but it is the most well-rounded option.

With a starting price of $1,800, though, Google's flagship foldable is not cheap. Fortunately, an amazing deal on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold means you can get it for an all-time low of $1,499 — the same price it was available for last Christmas.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google's first foldable — the Pixel Fold — was a subpar attempt, let down by its dated internals and poor build quality. With the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google fixed all the shortcomings of its predecessor, delivering a much better package overall. It is the thinnest foldable on sale in the US, measuring 5.1mm when unfolded.

Despite the slim profile, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold packs a roomy 8-inch folding screen. On the outside, it packs a 6.3-inch cover display. Both screens are roomy enough for comfortable use thanks to the wide aspect ratio.

Internally, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold shares the same specs as its siblings in the Pixel 9 family. So, it houses a Tensor G4 chip paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of base internal storage.

The new SoC does not bring a big leap in performance, but it uses a new Exynos modem that is far more power efficient. It also does a much better job of latching onto mobile networks, ending connectivity woes common on previous Pixel phones.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold's camera setup is not as impressive as that of other members of the Pixel 9 family. It features a 48MP primary shooter, a 10.5MP ultrawide, and a 10.8MP telephoto. For selfies, there is a 10MP f/2.2 shooter on the cover and folding display. While not the best, Google's foldable still takes excellent pictures that won't disappoint.

A 4,650mAh battery with 21W fast charging provides juice to the device. It also supports wireless charging, though it is limited to a paltry 7.5W.

Another highlight of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is its impressive software support, with a promise of receiving seven years of OS updates. Plus, it runs a clean version of Android, just as Google intended.

There's little wrong with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and there are even fewer reasons not to buy it. If price is one of the reasons, this amazing deal takes care of it to a great extent, making the foldable cheaper by $300.