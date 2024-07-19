Summary Google teaser suggests the Pixel 9 Pro Fold could get a wider launch in 11 markets.

Leak indicates the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will share internals with the Pixel 9 series, including the Tensor G4 chip.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will launch alongside the Pixel 9 series on August 13.

Within hours of revealing the Pixel 9 Pro's design, Google officially teased the Pixel Fold 2 Pixel 9 Pro Fold while confirming its weird rebranding. In addition to the social media posts, a Pixel 9 Pro Fold landing page went live on Google's Store, hyping the company's August 13 launch event. Now, based on the Google Store pages where the Pixel 9 Pro Fold 2 teaser went live, it appears Google will launch its second-gen foldable in 11 markets — up from the Pixel Fold's paltry four.

The original Pixel Fold is only available on sale in the US, UK, Japan, and Germany. Google did not expand its availability to other markets where it officially sells Pixel devices, including Canada and India. With the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, though, the company is seemingly gearing up to launch the foldable in a lot more markets.

As 9to5Google reports, Google's second-gen fordable may launch in Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Singapore, and Taiwan, in addition to the four markets where the original Pixel Fold was released. Additionally, Google India has confirmed on X that it will launch the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in India, marking the lineup's debut in the country.

This could mean the Pixel 9 Pro Fold could launch in 11 markets, marking a 3x wider release than its predecessor. Still, Pixel phones are sold in nearly 24 countries, so the company can certainly do better with its upcoming foldable.

A wider release indicates that Google has much more confidence in its second-gen foldable, both in its reliability and consumer interest. A lot will still depend on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's price and whether the company has addressed all the shortcomings of its predecessor.

Leaks have already revealed a lot about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Thanks to leaks, we already know the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will share the same internals as the Pixel 9 series. It will sport a Tensor G4 chip fabricated on Samsung's 3nm GAA for (hopefully) better performance and lower power consumption. Another massive leak recently detailed the foldable's camera specs, revealing it won't have the same camera setup as Google's upcoming phones.

While the Pixel 9 is likely to steal all the spotlight at Google's upcoming event on August 13, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold could end up being the surprising element if the overall package delivers a better experience than other foldable phones.