Summary Leaked renders show the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in two colors, white and black.

The new foldable features a larger 6.4-inch outer display and a 7.9-inch internal screen, and changes camera placement to a stacked array on the side.

A redesigned hinge allows for a completely flat unfolded device and shrinks the inner bezels.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is easily one of the most anticipated devices from the upcoming Pixel 9 series, potentially more anticipated than the new XL variant. The second-gen Fold, which directly competes with Samsung's Z Fold series, has already been made official by Google itself, and the foldable might launch in more markets than its predecessor.

We're expecting the device to start at €1,900 (roughly $2,060 USD) for the 256GB variant and cost €2,030 (roughly $2,200 USD) for the 512GB storage model.

Now, complete renders of the upcoming foldable have made their way online, courtesy of 91Mobiles, allowing us to analyze all the intricate details of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and it appears a lot has changed.

At a quick glance, it is evident that the most striking change is that, just like the Pixel 9 series' slab phones, the foldable too will feature a redesigned camera bar. Instead of placing the rear cameras horizontally, the upcoming foldable will stack them on the side, complete with the LED flash. From what we know, the foldable is expected to feature a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.5MP telephoto sensor.

Elsewhere, the internal display's selfie shooter appears to be repositioned all the way to the side under the display and not within the bezel, as seen on the first-generation Pixel Fold.

Same old colorways with a tweaked design

The outer screen sports a centrally placed punch-hole selfie camera and noticeable bezels, with edges that look as curved as the original Pixel Fold. From what we know, we're expecting the new foldable's outer display to be 6.4 inches, replacing the 5.8-inch display on the first-gen model. Similarly, on the inside, users can expect to find a 7.9-inch screen, up from 7.6 inches on last year's foldable.

The renders show the device in two of its primary colorways: one that resembles the Pixel Fold's Porcelain colorway, albeit in a slightly lighter shade, and one that looks exactly like the last-gen foldable's Obsidian color, complete with the rear matte finish. It is currently unclear if the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be offered in any other colorway.

There's not much else to glean from the renders that we haven't touched on in previous reports, like the fact that the hinge appears to be redesigned, which should help the device sit completely flat when unfolded, and that the two displays appear to be placed closer to each other.