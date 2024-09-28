Key Takeaways The official Pixel 9 Pro Fold Case is currently out of stock on the Google Store, causing some frustration among buyers of the foldable.

Alternative cases are available from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, while some brands have their cases in stock, too.

However, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold Case by Google is among the best cases for the foldable, but it's sold exclusively via the Google Store.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold reached US shelves earlier this month. It's a solid follow-up to the first-gen Google foldable, which was, by most accounts, far behind the competition. While smartphone cases are strictly optional, you wouldn't find many users operating a foldable without a case, given how prone to damage they are. But if you recently got your hands on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and want to find a decent case from the Google Store, you're out of luck.

As reporting by 9to5Google reveals, the Google Store currently doesn't have the official Pixel 9 Pro Fold Case in stock, whereas cases from Mous, OtterBox, Spigen, and Case-Mate are also unavailable. Although the Slim Armor Pro case by Spigen appeared to be in stock initially, the Google Store listing now carries a Get Notified badge, along with the rest of the four cases meant for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

It's somewhat strange that all the Pixel 9 Pro Fold cases are out of stock, especially given that most Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL cases are readily available from the Google Store.

Thankfully, there are alternatives

As you've likely told yourself already, Google's online store isn't the only place where you can get a decent case for your Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Retailers like Amazon offer an extensive collection of cases for Google's latest foldable, whereas Best Buy only has the OtterBox Thin Flex case up for grabs right now. Customers can also head over to the official online storefronts of Mous, OtterBox, or Spigen to get the Pixel 9 Pro Fold case/cover of their liking.

But if your heart is set on the official Pixel 9 Pro Fold Case by Google, there's not much you can do. This particular accessory is available exclusively through the Google Store, so the fact that you can't get it is extremely irritating, especially if you've recently bought the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Plus, as 9to5Google rightly points out, Google One subscribers on some premium tiers can get $180 back in Google Store credit for the entry-level Pixel 9 Pro Fold, so not having a way to spend it on a case for the phone is disappointing. You can still spend your credit on other stuff like the Google 45W USB-C Power Charger or the USB-C to HDMI cable that recently went up for grabs, with both currently in stock.

As for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold Case, all you can do right now is hit that Get Notified button to know when it's available again. In the meantime, here are a couple of alternatives worth considering.