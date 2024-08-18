Flagship smartphones come with a hefty price tag, and foldable phones raise the bar even further. While the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold hasn't had a price hike, it's hard to justify spending $1,800 on a smartphone. If you're considering an upgrade, weigh the features that make the Pixel 9 Pro Fold stand out. Google set a high bar with the original Pixel Fold, one of the best foldable phones, and expectations are high for its successor. We explore the top features to help you decide if this new foldable is worth your money.

1 Dual display marvel

Bringing multitasking to a new level

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold features an 8-inch Super Actua Flex inner display with a 2,076 x 2,152 OLED display. The display offers over 16 million colors, deep blacks, and a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Supporting HDR and reaching up to 1,800 nits, this screen delivers an immersive experience. The 6.3-inch outer screen, featuring a 1,080 x 2,424 OLED display and 2,700 nits peak brightness, ensures clarity even under bright sunlight.

This innovative dual-screen design unlocks a new set of possibilities. Capture selfies and group photos using the high-resolution rear camera. The outer screen is a convenient preview to get the perfect shot.

Video calls are more engaging. With participants visible on both screens, group conversations become more interactive. And when it's time to multitask, the dual screens allow you to attend a video call on one screen while jotting down notes or browsing the web on the other, without missing a beat.

2 Maximum pixel, minimum bulk

Unfolds the largest display with a slim 5.1mm profile

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold redefines foldable technology with its slim design. It has the largest inner display of any mobile device and is one of the thinnest foldable on the market. It measures 10.5mm when unfolded and 5.1mm when folded, making it convenient to carry.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a taller and narrower cover screen than its predecessor. A slimmer, more refined look has replaced the bulky bezels of the old design, thanks to the new hinge made from multi-alloy steel and covered in aerospace-grade aluminum alloy.

3 Powered by Tensor G4 and Gemini

Get the right info right when you need it

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold's Gemini AI assistant integrates Google's AI capabilities into the phone, leveraging the full potential of the new Tensor G4 processor. This processor allows Gemini to deliver advanced multitasking features that seamlessly adapt to your personal and professional needs.

For example, it can pull party details from a Gmail invitation, help plan your event by creating lists and reminders, and suggest nearby bakeries through Google Maps. This deep integration ensures Gemini provides highly relevant insights and actions based on the content you view and your queries.

Your purchase also comes with a one-year Google One subscription, which expands Gemini's capabilities. The plan includes Gemini Advanced, which offers deeper integration with Gmail and Google Docs, allowing for more complex tasks like summarizing emails and drafting documents. The plan also includes 2TB of cloud storage, ensuring extensive space for data backup and convenient access to your files and photos from any device.

4 Pixel Screenshots

A smarter way to capture and recall​​​​​

Pixel Screenshots saves, organizes, and recalls items from screenshots, making it useful for professionals and students. For instance, when you take a screenshot of a meeting presentation, Gemini generates a title like "Q3 Sales Meeting" and summarizes key points, such as revenue targets and deadlines. If you snap a screenshot of a recipe, it might label it as "Spaghetti Bolognese" and highlight the ingredients and cooking steps.

Searching for screenshots is also simple. Type "flight details" or say, "What's the Wi-Fi code from the café?" Gemini surfaces the relevant screenshot. The app suggests actions, like offering a "Search in Maps" button if it detects an address in your screenshot. Plus, you can set reminders for screenshots, like prompting you to revisit a screenshot of an article when you have more time.

Unlike Microsoft's controversial Recall feature, Google chose a more secure approach. In Pixel Screenshots, the AI only processes the photos you save on your device to keep them private. You can turn it off at any time.

5 Call Notes

Never forget important details again​​

Call Notes stores a private summary of your conversations, allowing for quick retrieval of information like appointment times, addresses, or call-back numbers. When you turn on Call Notes, the details and transcript are securely saved in your call log. The feature operates on your device for privacy. All callers are notified when it's in use.

6 Three lenses, perfect pictures

New levels of intelligence in photography

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a triple rear camera system comprising a 48MP wide lens, a 10.5MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens. Google also overhauled its imaging pipeline, ensuring photos are more true-to-life with perfect contrast, exposure, color balance, and shadow detail.

The telephoto lens features 5x optical zoom and up to 20x Super Res Zoom, perfect for detailed shots of distant subjects. However, the standout is the new AI capabilities, which bring a new level of intelligence to photography.

