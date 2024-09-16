Key Takeaways The new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold's snaps in half during a bend test by JerryRigEverything.

The inner display is fragile and easily scratched, even with fingernails.

The phone's weak point appears to be near the hinge, similar to the previous generation.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the latest addition to the foldable smartphone market, receiving widespread praise for its new shape, size, design, thinner profile, and improved internal components. In addition to this, Google has been touting that the new hinge on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is more durable than the previous generation. However, it seems the Pixel 9 Pro Fold might not be as sturdy as the company would have hoped for — as the foldable snaps in half in JerryRigEverything's bend test.

Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything is well-known for testing smartphones and other gadgets by subjecting them to extreme stress in just a few minutes — from burning screens with flames to exposing devices to dust, scratching, and, yes, even bending. Zack, in his new video, put Google's new Pixel 9 Pro Fold through the same tests, hoping to see improvements in durability compared to the first-generation model, which also snapped in half. Unfortunately, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold suffered the same fate, validating the concerns of those who have long doubted the durability of foldable devices.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold bends and breaks in the durability test

The test starts with Zack scratching the front glass cover, which is made from Gorilla Glass Victus 2. As expected, it "scratches at level six with deeper grooves at level seven." However, the inner Ultra Thin Glass display is far more fragile, showing scratches at just level two, with even fingernails capable of causing permanent damage. The YouTuber, however, points out that while the front Gorilla Glass is supposed to scratch only at level six, his unit already had noticeable scratches from everyday use.

The phone then undergoes a series of extreme tests, including scratching the exterior aluminum alloy and exposing it to dust and sand. As expected, the hinge begins to make a grinding noise due to the lack of dust protection (the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is rated IPX8 for water resistance only). The flame test follows, permanently damaging the inner screen while leaving the cover screen (sort of) unharmed. Finally, at around the 5:40 mark, the device faces the ultimate bend test.

When the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is closed, it withstands the bend test without any issues, maintaining its structure. However, the real problem arises when the device is tested in its unfolded state. The phone snaps in two with the YouTuber noting there isn't "a whole lot of resistance." With additional pressure, one side of the phone breaks away from the main frame. Although the hinge itself remains intact, the antenna lines next to the hinge appear to be the primary weak point, much like in the previous generation.

With the phone fully open, Zack's bend test unintentionally turns into a partial teardown, revealing various internal components like the battery, camera, speaker, and main motherboard. We highly recommend watching the full durability test video to get a complete picture of the phone's internal structure and vulnerabilities. It's worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 doesn't seem to suffer from the same structural weakness. However, if you're considering buying the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold, we highly recommend using a protective case to prevent accidental damage.