Key Takeaways Early buyers are reporting that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is limited to LTE/5Ge on AT&T, despite the device supporting the carrier's 5G bands.

AT&T customer service, store reps, and technicians seemingly don't have a fix.

Possible temporary fix: Insert the AT&T SIM into another phone before reinserting it into the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a notable improvement over the first-gen Pixel Fold, complete with a larger cover and inner display, a better chipset, an enhanced selfie shooter, and a trove of AI-enabled features.

The device became available for pre-order on August 13, on the Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy, and at major US carriers like T-Mobile and Verizon. However, AT&T, for reasons unknown, decided not to offer the foldable on its website, even though it still sells the first-gen Pixel Fold.

The decision might be causing problems for users who bought the Pixel 9 Pro Fold elsewhere and are now using the device with an AT&T connection.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold buyers that bought an unlocked device to use with their AT&T SIM card are experiencing issues with 5G connectivity.

The issue was first highlighted by Android Authority, quoting user reports. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is limiting users to LTE or 5Ge, which is AT&T's marketing term for its fastest LTE bands. This is despite the Pixel 9 Pro Fold supporting AT&T's n260, n5, and n77 5G frequency bands.

According to the report, users who've contacted AT&T regarding the issue have been advised to wait for 72 hours post inserting their SIM into their new device, but that doesn't seem to fix the issue.

A temporary fix might be available

Users who've visited an AT&T store haven't had the issue resolved either. "The store clerk made a call to tech support. They said it was showing as 5g not supported," wrote user jackbnim in a Reddit post.

Some users suggest that inserting the AT&T SIM into a different phone and then re-inserting it in the Pixel 9 Pro seems to fix the issue. Other users have discredited the supposed fix, saying that it only temporarily gives access to 5G, before reverting to LTE or 5Ge — so your mileage with the fix might vary, though it wouldn't hurt to try it out.

Elsewhere, users have also reported similar issues with the base Pixel 9, though reports about the Pixel 9 Pro are perceptibly more prevalent. The issue, of course, can not go on forever — for now, all users can do is wait for a resolution. This comes soon after reports of Bluetooth issues plaguing the Pixel 9 series started proliferating.