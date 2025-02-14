The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is one of the best foldable phones you can buy right now. While it isn't perfect, in our review, we loved the sleek design, the display, and the fact that you get the Google Pixel experience in a foldable form factor. Of course, just like other foldables, the price tag is a bit hard to swallow, coming in at $1,799 for the base model.

Thankfully, we're now seeing a sweet discount from retailers that knocks $300, dropping it down to its lowest price yet at $1,499. This is one of the best deals we've seen on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, so if you've been thinking about buying it, now's going to be your chance.

What's great about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold?