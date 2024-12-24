The year's coming to a close, but that doesn't mean that the deals are ready to stop. If you've been on the lookout for a good price on a foldable phone, then look no further than this deal on Pixel 9 Pro Fold. For a limited time, you can score one of the best foldable phones that's out right now for $300 off.

That brings the price down to just $1,499, which isn't cheap by any means, but it's much better than paying the original retail price of $1,799. The good news is that this promotion is available from a number of retailers, and can be had from Amazon, Best Buy, and even the Google Store. So choose your merchant and get this deal while you still can.

What's great about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold?

There are a lot of things we love about the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It has a fantastic design and is one of the thinnest foldable phones that you can buy in the US. It has a great inner display and Google adds just the right touches when it comes to the software experience.

For the most part, this is a very good second attempt from Google when it comes to making foldable devices. When it comes to the specifications, the device is powered by Google's Tensor G4 SoC that's paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

When it comes to the screens, you get an 8-inch main display and a 6.3-inch front display. They both look good, but the inner display is going to be the one that really impresses. Of course, you still get vibrant colors here with a refresh rate that tops out at 120Hz.

You get wired charging at 21W with wireless charging as well. Most will be able to get all-day use from the phone thanks to its 4,650mAh battery. The phone also has a nice camera setup, with a 48MP main, 10.5MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP telephoto.

And when it comes to the software experience, you're getting the wonderful Pixel experience that really differentiates Google's devices from other Android handsets that are on the market. For the most part, you really can't go wrong here — the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a great foldable phone.

So grab it at this discount price while you can because the promotion won't be around for long. Of course, if a foldable phone seems like something you don't need, and you want some other options, we think these phone recommendations are going to be more towards your liking.