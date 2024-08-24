We see countless smartphone launches every year, but the recent Made by Google event was special. The Google Pixel 8 Pro amazed us with its AI features and outstanding camera, earning it a place as one of the best camera phones. The Pixel 9 Pro continues this legacy with even more upgrades, especially in the camera department. Here's a closer look at the exciting new tricks the Pixel 9 Pro brings to the table.

1 Pixel 9 Pro camera setup

What's different under the hood this time?

The Pixel 9 Pro stays true to its lineage with a reliable triple camera system. This setup includes the familiar main and ultrawide cameras from the entry model with a 48MP telephoto lens featuring a ƒ/2.8 aperture, a 22-degree field of view (FoV), and a 1/2.55-inch sensor.

Another notable upgrade to the Pixel 9 Pro is its front-facing camera. The Pixel 9 Pro packs a punch with a 42MP sensor. This front camera offers a ƒ/2.2 aperture and a 103-degree ultrawide FoV, resulting in sharper and brighter selfies, especially in low light. It is one of the best front cameras in the Pixel lineup.

2 A display engineered for vivid visuals

Bright, detailed, and battery-friendly

Close

The Pixel 9 Pro's display is something to appreciate. Whether you choose the Pro or Pro XL model, you'll get a stunning OLED screen protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2. The Pro features a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro XL offers a larger 6.8-inch screen. Both are equipped with LTPO Super Actua technology for excellent visual performance. This screen reaches an impressive peak brightness of 3,000 nits, ensuring that colors stay vivid even under direct sunlight. The LTPO tech allows the screen to adjust its refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz smoothly.

3 Pixel 9 Pro's 16GB RAM

Powering today, ready for tomorrow

The Pixel 9 Pro is equipped with 16GB of RAM. We believe part of this memory is dedicated to Gemini and ensuring tasks such as sound and image processing run smoothly. As AI becomes central to everyday smartphones, the extra RAM setup helps the Pro lineup remain relevant and future-proofed with Google's promise of seven years of updates.

Related How virtual memory works on Android The concept of virtual memory was introduced in 1959

4 Super Res Zoom Videos

Reaching further, capturing sharper

The Google Pixel series delivers impressive camera phones. While top-tier hardware is part of the equation, the real magic lies in Google's algorithm and computational photography. One of the Pixel 9 Pro's most impressive feats is its ability to record sharp, clear video from afar, made possible by Super Res Zoom.

This feature combines the Tensor G4's brain power and the Pixel 9 Pro's 48-megapixel telephoto camera data with an AI-driven upscale, pushing the limits of what's possible. As Sebastian Rodriguez, senior product marketing manager for Google Pixel Camera, says, "bends the rules of physics." If you prefer to capture close-ups in your videos, the Pixel 9 Pro's Super Res Zoom Video brings you 20x closer to the heart of the moment.

It combines the best of your device with the power of AI to bend the rules of physics.

5 New Pixel Pro colors

What's in, what's out?

Close

This year's Pixel Pro lineup is available in four colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose Quartz. While Obsidian and Porcelain are common colors in this year's Pixel lineup, Hazel and Rose Quartz are exclusive to the Pro models. We also lost last year's Bay (blue) color, which we will miss.

6 8K video at 30FPS

The Pixel 9 Pro delivers, but there's a caveat

This year marks the first time the Pixel series introduced 8K video recording at up to 30 frames per second. However, there is a caveat. The device does not entirely handle the Pixel 9 Pro's 8K video support. Instead, it is an extension of Google's Video Boost feature. The raw footage you capture is not fully processed on your phone.

Instead, the video is uploaded to Google's cloud servers. Only after this cloud-based processing is complete will you be able to access and use the video. This means you need a reliable internet connection and might experience a delay before your final video is ready.

7 Pixel remembers, so you don't have to

Overwhelmed to organized, all in one app​​​​

Close

Pixel Screenshots is the answer to the overwhelming number of screenshots you likely have on your phone. Knowing that your phone is filled with screenshots of everything, this app keeps track of them for you, so you don't have to.

The app uses a local AI filter, driven by Google's on-device large language model, to comb through your screenshots. This AI extracts relevant information, such as text, dates, and other details that deserve your attention. When identified, these findings are sorted into customizable collections for you to manage.

8 Apple Intelligence, you are in trouble

Gemini is here to make your life easier

Gemini is your all-in-one assistant, effortlessly handling large and small tasks while syncing with the Google apps and tools you love. If you're planning a birthday party, ask Gemini to find the cake recipe you saved with Pixel Screenshots and add the ingredients to your Google Keep shopping list. If you're reuniting with college friends, tell Gemini to "create a late '90s playlist," and it curates the perfect mix on YouTube music.

The Pixel 9 Pro package includes a year-long Gemini Advance subscription. This gives you exclusive early access to Gemini Live, the next level of voice interaction. This feature allows you to have free-flowing conversations with Gemini on your phone, perfect for brainstorming, rehearsing, or chatting. It's like having a pocket-sized expert, always ready to assist when creativity or curiosity sparks.

9 Magic Editor has some new tricks

New additions to Google's AI editing arsenal

Magic Editor is designed to help everyone, from photography pros to casual users, bring out the best in their photos. It's even more powerful this year, adding new features to its already impressive toolkit.

Reimagine

You snap a photo of your living room, but something feels off. The coffee table looks too plain. Enter Magic Editor. Tap the magic wand, select the table, and type "add a cozy throw and a few books" to transform the space into a warm, inviting nook instantly.

Perhaps your neutral outfit could use a splash of color? Highlight your outfit and type "light blue scarf and matching shoes" for a better style. Reimagine, the newest feature in Magic Editor, does just that. A few small edits and you create a big visual impact. The more you describe, the better Reimagine performs. It's particularly effective on backgrounds and objects, so use it where it works best.

Add Me

What if capturing group photos didn't involve awkwardly balancing a camera on a timer, struggling to fit everyone in the frame, or missing out on candid moments because someone had to play photographer? Thanks to Add Me, everyone makes it into the frame.

The mode begins by asking you to scan your surroundings to get a sense of the scene. After capturing the first image, you switch places with the other person, and the app overlays a ghosted image of the previous shot in the camera preview. This overlay guides you in aligning the second shot perfectly. After taking both photos, the app merges them, creating a final image that looks like everyone was together in the same shot from the start.