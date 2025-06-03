A render of the Google Pixel 9 in Wintergreen against a white background.

Google Pixel 9
$599 $799 Save $200
SoC
Google Tensor G4
RAM
12GB
Storage
128GB or 256GB
Battery
4,700mAh
Ports
USB-C

The Pixel 9 is Google's most affordable 2024 flagship, making a few compromises when compared to the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL while retaining the Google smarts the lineup has become known for. An upgraded 48MP ultra-wide camera is paired with a 50MP main shooter, and the selfie cam added autofocus. All of this comes with new Gemini AI features and a 2,700-nit Actua display for exceptional value at its price point.

I've been using my Pixel 9 since it launched in August of last year, so I've been using it daily for close to a year. I can say it is easily my favorite Android phone to date, and I've used my share of Android devices working at AP for the last eight years. It's everything I want in a phone, quite a bargain as the 'best value' Pixel, and today Amazon is offering a tremendous deal that knocks $200 off the $799 retail price. That's a savings of 25%, absolutely nothing to sneeze at, not to mention a sale I wish I could have taken advantage of when I purchased mine.

