Google Pixel 9
- SoC
- Google Tensor G4
- RAM
- 12GB
- Storage
- 128GB or 256GB
- Battery
- 4,700mAh
- Ports
- USB-C
The Pixel 9 is Google's most affordable 2024 flagship, making a few compromises when compared to the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL while retaining the Google smarts the lineup has become known for. An upgraded 48MP ultra-wide camera is paired with a 50MP main shooter, and the selfie cam added autofocus. All of this comes with new Gemini AI features and a 2,700-nit Actua display for exceptional value at its price point.
I've been using my Pixel 9 since it launched in August of last year, so I've been using it daily for close to a year. I can say it is easily my favorite Android phone to date, and I've used my share of Android devices working at AP for the last eight years. It's everything I want in a phone, quite a bargain as the 'best value' Pixel, and today Amazon is offering a tremendous deal that knocks $200 off the $799 retail price. That's a savings of 25%, absolutely nothing to sneeze at, not to mention a sale I wish I could have taken advantage of when I purchased mine.
