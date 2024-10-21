A factory reset is typically the last step in troubleshooting persistent issues with your phone. It erases all the information on your smartphone, including messages, apps, files, and contacts. Although this method should help you resolve problems with app crashes, you’ll start with a blank slate. Google’s Pixel 9 series now offers a convenient transfer tool to restore a backup and roll back to the last time your phone worked fine — without a factory reset.

What does a factory reset do?

A last-ditch effort to get your phone working

Resetting your phone to factory settings is the last resort after you’ve tried everything to fix performance issues. You’ll back up your data before you perform a hard reset.

A factory reset wipes all the data from the device including photos, videos, music, contacts, accounts, passwords, files, and accounts. It also resets the accessibility and device settings, letting you start with a blank slate. You can restore the latest backup after a reset to get your phone running.

How to restore data on your Pixel 9

Get rid of bad data without performing a factory reset

The Pixel 9 series lets you transfer your data whenever you want. It does not restrict you to doing it only during setup or after performing a factory reset. Instead of starting from scratch, you can restore a backup at any point and as many times as you like.

If you suspect corrupt data or a glitching app is causing your phone to misbehave, you can simply restore a backup. It saves you the hassle of taking a backup, resetting the phone, and restoring the data. The new transfer tool merges the data from the older phone, so you don’t have to worry about losing existing data on your Pixel 9. You can access this new option on your Pixel 9 series from the Settings app.

Restoring cloud data on the Pixel 9

Restore data from the cloud anytime

The Pixel 9 lets you restore a backup you saved on the cloud, so ensure you have a backup saved to Google One. Also, check your phone’s storage capacity for a smooth data transfer.

Here’s how to restore cloud data on the Pixel 9 series:

Open Settings. Tap Backup or copy data. Choose Copy data. Close Select Can’t use other device? at the bottom of the screen. Follow the on-screen instructions until you reach the Choose what to restore page. Close Select the data you want to restore. Tap Restore.

Restoring data from another phone

You can choose how you want to copy your data

You can also do a device-to-device transfer. It is worth noting that the tool only allows you to transfer data from the phone you used to copy data during your Pixel 9's initial setup. You cannot copy content from some other old phone without a factory reset.

Here’s how to restore data on the Pixel 9 series from another device:

Open Settings. Tap Backup or copy data. Select Copy data. Choose Start. Close Scan the QR code on the Pixel 9 with your old phone. Tap Next. You can choose from Express or Customize. Select Express if you want to copy all the data from your old phone. It won’t transfer content that’s already available on your Google account. Select Customize if you want more control over what data to transfer. Select the data you want to restore. Tap Copy.

Enjoy a seamless transfer on your Pixel 9

Google introduced a new transfer tool with the Pixel 9 series, making it possible to restore backups anytime you want. Previously, your only options were to transfer data during initial setup or perform a factory reset and restore a backup. With the new tool, you can transfer data from an old phone or restore data from a phone you backed up to Google’s cloud. You can copy files via Wi-Fi or a USB cable if you choose the former.

However, Google isn’t the first to implement a way to restore data anytime after the initial setup. Samsung’s Smart Switch app offers a convenient way to transfer data from your old phone. Even though Google seems late to the game, it would be great to have a similar transfer tool for other smartphone brands.