Summary Leaked Pixel 9 marketing materials offer insight into some of the software features coming with Google's new phones.

Google's new "Add Me" feature for the upcoming Pixel 9 series could allow group photos without a tripod or stranger.

Super Res Zoom for videos may be exclusive to the Pixel 9 series, with older devices receiving feature drops.

Google's Pixel series has always had strong cameras, but it's its software smarts that truly result in the Best Take.

What sets Pixel devices apart from competition is its suite of editing tools. Features like Magic Editor, Face Unblur, Best Take, Night Sight, Astrophotography, and more take the center stage at Google's grand unveils, and it looks like that might be the case again with the upcoming Pixel 9 series.

We've reported on practically everything Pixel-related, from leaked colors and comparisons, to spec updates, camera leaks, and everything in between. Now, a leaked Pixel series promo video has given us a glimpse into some highlight features of the upcoming series, and there's one that immediately stands out.

AndroidHeadlines shared the promo video, via serial leaker OnLeaks, which reveals a new Add Me feature. The feature essentially lets you take group photos with everyone in them — including yourself — for situations where you don't have a tripod, or can't hand your phone over to a stranger to click the photo for you.

Source: AndroidHeadlines

In the brief leaked promo, one person from the group of three took the group photo while the other two posed. The person shooting the image was then able to hand over the phone and pose between the translucent silhouettes of the other two subjects. The device stitched the two photos together, resulting in a seamless group shot.

Super Res Zoom makes its way to videos

Source: AndroidHeadlines

The promo also highlights a seemingly new Pixel Screenshots feature, which essentially allows users to search for specific screenshots within their gallery. The feature "remembers it so you don't have to," suggests the promo, followed by the user describing a specific screenshot's contents and the Pixel 9 pulling it up. The feature will likely not be exclusive to the Pixel 9 series, and it will trickle down to older devices via feature drops.

Elsewhere, while older Pixel devices only offer Super Res Zoom for photos, it appears that the Pixel 9 series, or at least the Pro moniker devices, will also offer Super Res Zoom for video, at up to 20x.

All the information mentioned above was gleaned from a brief leaked promo video, and although it looks absolutely legit, we'd still recommend waiting for an official drop from Google itself. The tech giant's Made by Google event is scheduled for August 13, and we're expecting to hear more from Google itself in the meanwhile.