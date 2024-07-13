Summary Google's upcoming Pixel 9 lineup will likely feature four models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The latest leak shows the differences in size and design elements between the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Google's decision to move up the Made by Google event to August has generated more excitement than if the event was in October.

This has been a fun few weeks for people clamoring for news about Android-based products. On July 10, Samsung unveiled its list of new devices at its Unpacked event, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra. For fans of Google’s Pixel lineup, there’s been a myriad of leaks that have us both excited and concerned, especially over the Google Pixel 9’s rumored camera bump. The latest leaked video shows off the size differences between the rumored, upcoming Pixel 9 Pro XL and multiple other devices.

Based on a leaked duo of clips from the TikTok account @pixophone, we can see what appears to be a close-to-final version of the Pixel 9 Pro XL compared to the Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (via 9to5Google). The Pixel 9 is expected to have a 6.24-inch display, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to have a 6.73-inch display. That’s clearly not a massive difference. The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 6.8-inch screen, and while it’s only .07 inches bigger than what we expect the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s screen to be, the Samsung phone’s boxier look makes it appear bigger than it actually is in comparison. The Pixel 9 Pro XL back panel’s matte finish is also shown off in juxtaposition to the Pixel 9’s glossy back panel. On both phones’ edges, the product finish is reversed, with the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s edges being glossy, while the Pixel 9’s edges are matte.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(Source: Pixophone / TikTok)

On August 13, Google will almost certainly announce the Pixel 9 lineup at its unusually early Made by Google event. Historically, the presentation conference was held in October, but we think that Google made the right decision by moving it up by two months. While the later summer months are looked at as some of the quieter months in tech releases and announcements, holding the event then rejuvenates what had grown stale and more than predetermined and over examined by leaks galore. By October, everyone pretty much knew what Google was going to announce. We obviously have a good idea of what Google will announce regardless, but imagine if there were another two months of talking points. Things would get stale.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(Source: Pixophone / TikTok)

We’re expecting the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL to cost roughly $976, $1,194, and $1,302 USD for the basic 128 GB versions, while the Pixel Fold 2 should cost around $2,063 USD. Most of these prices are hiked up from the Pixel 8 lineup. Additionally, we’ve recently seen rumors that Google might completely drop the Pixel Fold branding in lieu of calling its next foldable phone the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, bringing it in line with the mainline Pixel naming convention.