Summary Google surprised us with an early Made by Google event on August 13, set to showcase the Pixel 9 series.

Leaked European pricing for the Pixel 9 series suggests potential price hikes compared to previous models.

Euro pricing trends may indicate potential price hikes for North American markets as well, following recent industry trends.

Google surprised us late last month when it announced its Made by Google event out of the blue. The event, which normally takes place in October, has been moved up by two months and is now taking place on August 13. Why the event was preponed is currently uncertain, but we're definitely not complaining!

More importantly, we're going to see the Pixel 9 series at the event, as revealed in Google's website teaser, which highlights the Pixel 9 Pro in particular.

We're expecting the series to include the base Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, a novel Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel Fold 2, which Google might call the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While we already know quite a bit about the upcoming series, information around its potential pricing has remained sparse up until now.

A recent report courtesy of French publication Dealabs sheds light on leaked Pixel 9 series pricing in France, which should be applicable in other Eurozone countries (via Android Authority). It also gives us our first ballpark estimate on North American pricing.

Judging by this info, the base Pixel 9 will be available in two storage options, the Pixel 9 Pro in three, the Pixel 9 Pro XL in four, and the Fold in two. Check out the breakdown and leaked pricing below:

Pixel 9

128 GB: €899 (roughly $976 USD)

€899 (roughly $976 USD) 256GB: €999 (roughly $1,085 USD)

Pixel 9 Pro

128GB: €1,099 (roughly $1,194 USD)

€1,099 (roughly $1,194 USD) 256GB: €1,199 (roughly $1,302 USD)

€1,199 (roughly $1,302 USD) 512GB: €1,329 (roughly $1,444 USD)

Pixel 9 Pro XL

128GB: €1,199 (roughly $1,302 USD)

€1,199 (roughly $1,302 USD) 256GB: €1,299 (roughly $1,411 USD)

€1,299 (roughly $1,411 USD) 512GB: €1,429 (roughly $1,552 USD)

€1,429 (roughly $1,552 USD) 1TB: €1,689 (roughly $1,835 USD)

Pixel Fold 2/Pixel 9 Pro Fold

256GB: €1,899 (roughly $2,063 USD)

€1,899 (roughly $2,063 USD) 512GB: €2,029 (roughly $2,204 USD)

Source: rozetked

This puts the Eurozone pricing for the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel Fold 2/Pixel 9 Pro Fold roughly in-line with the Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel Fold 1. The XL model is without precedent, but it seems to be aptly priced, with each storage variant costing €100 more than their respective Pixel 9 Pro counterparts.

The base Pixel 9, on the other hand, seems to be pricier than before. For reference, in France, the base Pixel 8 128GB and 256GB cost €799 and €859, respectively. According to the leaked pricing, the base Pixel 9 will start at €899 (€100 price hike) for the 128GB model and €999 (€140 price hike) for the 256GB model.

This might or might not translate to US pricing

Euro pricing doesn't always match the pricing in North America, so the price hike might or might not apply to the US, and if it does, it might not be as aggressive. However, we're prompted to believe that hike might actually make its way here, considering the recently established trend.

For reference, the iPhone 14 Pro Max started at $1,099 while the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199. Similarly, Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 both cost $100 more than their predecessors, but an extended 7 years of support somewhat offsets the hike.

With Samsung's Unpacked out of the way now, we're expecting for leaks surrounding the Made by Google event to ramp up, potentially offering leaked US pricing soon.