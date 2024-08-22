Summary Google Pixel 9 features Satellite SOS, similar to iPhone 14 Pro's Emergency SOS via satellite.

The new feature shares info with emergency services but requires Google Messages to be set as the default messaging app.

Satellite SOS on Pixel 9 is limited to the US and is free for the first two years.

With the iPhone 14 Pro launch in 2022, Apple introduced Emergency SOS via satellite, allowing the phone to connect to emergency services via satellite when out of network coverage area. Two years after its debut, Google's Pixel 9 series is the first major Android flagship to launch in the US to pack similar functionality. With the phone's retail availability scheduled to start today (August 22nd) and customers beginning to receive their pre-orders, the company is activating the Satellite SOS option on them.

A Pixel 9 owner who received his pre-order unit early reports getting a "Satellite SOS is now available" notification on his phone. As screenshots shared by Android expert Mishaal Rahman show, the feature requires having Google Messages as the default messaging app on your phone.

Heading over to Settings > Safety & emergency menu > Satellite SOS gives you more information about the feature and the ability to try a demo to see how it works.

When contacting emergency services through Satellite SOS, you must answer some questions about the emergency to ensure you get the right kind of help. And when your phone connects to emergency services, it will share your name, email address, phone number, location, device details, and emergency contact details.

Like Apple, Google will provide Satellite SOS for free for the first two years. And like the former, it has not confirmed how much the service will cost after the trial period expires.

Satellite SOS on the Pixel 9 is limited to the US

Satellite connectivity on the Pixel 9 is currently limited to the US but should expand to other countries soon. Google has partnered with Skylo to power the satellite connectivity service in the backend, with Garmin handling the emergency response.

Despite its usefulness, Satellite SOS is unlikely to come to older Pixels because they lack the necessary hardware. The Pixel 9 features satellite connectivity thanks to its new Exynos 5400 modem. The feature should hopefully become much more common on flagship Android phones due to launch next year.