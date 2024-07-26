Summary New Pixel 9 Pro renders reveal four vibrant colors for the device: Rose, Obsidian, Hazel, and Porcelain. Related Google Pixel 9: News, leaks, rumored price, and release window Google's biggest mobile shakeup since Tensor is almost here Base Pixel 9 pricing leaks suggest a price hike, starting at €899 for 128GB and €999 for 256GB models.

Expect AI technology at the core of the Pixel 9, with a free year of Gemini Advanced, and upgrades in the camera department.

Google's Pixel 9 series is set to arrive next month, and while we know that Google is playing it safe with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's same-old colorways, that might not be the case with the Pixel 9.

We've seen leaked Pixel 9 Pro renders, which suggest that Google intends to offer one out-of-the-box color for the variant: Rose/pink, along with the same old Obsidian, Porcelain, and Hazel colorways.

The base Pixel 9 might take this a step further with two exciting colorways that pop.

New base Pixel 9 renders shared by AndroidHeadlines, via OnLeaks, suggest that the device will be available in four colorways, with Google repeating Obsidian and Hazel, alongside a green and 'Rose' color option.

The Rose colorway, also seen in leaked Pixel 9 Pro renders, appears to be punchier, less washed out, or if you may, less pale on the Pixel 9, though that could just be the renders playing a trick on us. You can check out the renders below and decide for yourself.

Rose

Close

Green