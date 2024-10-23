Key Takeaways Many Pixel 9 users experienced persistent Bluetooth issues, including poor range, connection problems, and frequent disconnections.

Google quietly rolled out a fix for the Bluetooth issues through the latest Google Play Services updates.

The Bluetooth problems primarily affected Pixel 9 Pro XL users, but not all devices were impacted.

Google Pixels are some of the best smartphones around, but they often experience bugs and glitches. Recently, the Android 15 update caused some Pixel 6 devices to randomly brick, while many Pixel 9 users have been dealing with persistent Bluetooth issues. However, it appears that Google has quietly rolled out an update that may finally resolve the Bluetooth problems.

Last month, several Pixel 9 Pro XL users took to Reddit to report Bluetooth issues on their devices. While some complained about the poor range, others were reporting trouble connecting to vehicles via Android Auto and frequent disconnections. We also experienced similar issues with our Pixel 9 Pro Fold, though most users on Reddit seemed to encounter these problems specifically with the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Google quietly rolls out Bluetooth fixes for Pixel 9

It, however, looks like the Bluetooth issues on Pixel 9 models may now be resolved, as Google quietly rolled out a fix. Artem Russakovskii, owner of APKMirror, confirmed with his contacts at Google (via 9to5Google) that there was indeed some "odd behavior" happening with the Bluetooth module, but it has been addressed through the latest Google Play Services updates.

The first set of Bluetooth fixes was rolled out in the September update, with a second wave arriving within the past week. Based on our experience, it seems the issue has been addressed. We previously encountered problems with Android Auto on our Pixel 9 Pro XL, but those issues appear to have been resolved after the latest Google Play Services update.

Not all devices were affected by the Bluetooth problems, but for those that were, the issues should now be resolved. If you haven't received the update yet, you can manually update Google Play Services through the links below. If it’s still not showing, don’t worry — it should roll out to you soon and resolve the Bluetooth problems.