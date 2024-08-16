This Android Police podcast has been recorded live in front of a studio Will and Daniel as both wax critical on this week's Made by Google event. What of the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold? Is the narrative over artificial intelligence being steered in the right direction, perhaps maybe towards a thousand little directions? Hey, Fisher, when are you bringing Clicks to the Fold? And when is the Toy Story-Avatar cross-over event we've been waiting for? All of that this very week. Listen to the show. Now.

