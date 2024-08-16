This Android Police podcast has been recorded live in front of a studio Will and Daniel as both wax critical on this week's Made by Google event. What of the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold? Is the narrative over artificial intelligence being steered in the right direction, perhaps maybe towards a thousand little directions? Hey, Fisher, when are you bringing Clicks to the Fold? And when is the Toy Story-Avatar cross-over event we've been waiting for? All of that this very week. Listen to the show. Now.
- The Pixel 9 Pros are the phones I've always wanted from Google
- The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a huge leap forward for Google's foldable phones
- Google's Pixel Watch 3 arrives in two sizes with massive display upgrades
- Google's Pixel 9 flagships go official with a new model that suffers from shrinkflation
- Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are here with smart design changes and smarter features
- It's official, the Google Pixel 9 series won't ship with Android 15
- Gemini Live is ready to take on GPT-4o's real time chats, if you have a Google One subscription
- Google's Pixel Screenshots will turn all those screengrabs you hoard into valuable info
- A year later, I finally love my Google Pixel Watch 2 (androidauthority.com)
- The new 'Toy Story 5' trailer might not be so new after all - 9to5Mac
Excerpt from Google.
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
