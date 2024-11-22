Google Pixel 9 $549 $799 Save $250 The Pixel 9 is the perfect phone if you want a sleek phone that's packed with tons of great features. Right now, it's down to its lowest price ahead of Black Friday. $549 at Amazon

There are a lot of great phones that have come out this year, but one of our favorites has to be the Pixel 9 series. Google has done a great job this year with its smartphones, offering a line that really delivers when it comes to the experience. Not only are you getting a design that's unique, but you're also getting lots of power and features as well.

Of course, pricing doesn't come cheap, with Pixel 9 series phones starting at $799. But with this latest early Black Friday deal, you can really save big with $250 off the Pixel 9 for a limited time. This is a deal that you don't want to miss and one of the best prices we've seen on this device. So grab it now while you still can.

What's great about the Google Pixel 9?

This is one of those phones that's so good, we questioned why folks would even need to opt for the Pro model. It's powered by Google's Tensor G4 processor and packs 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Furthermore, you're also getting a nice and vibrant OLED display that comes in at 6.3 inches with a 120Hz refresh rate.

In addition to the above, there's a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main shooter and 48MP ultrawide. You're also getting a 10MP front-facing camera, along with a 4,700mAh battery that's great for all-day use. Wired and wireless charging are available with max charging speeds of up to 27W when using USB-C.

And what really sets this phone apart from others is the software, with Google packing in plenty of fantastic features that really sets the bar high. As you might expect, Google is leveraging AI quite a bit here, but it's done so in a good way that really shows how the technology can really help in day to day scenarios.

With that said, this phone is a great buy at its normal price and is an absolute no-brainer at the current discount price. Just be sure to act quickly because as this price the deal won't be around for long.