Summary
- Google has released a new promo trailer for the Pixel 9 Pro.
- The promo shares 22 reasons why people should upgrade to Pixel 9 Pro.
- Some of these reasons (features) are already available on older Pixel phones.
Towards the end of June, Google announced a surprise Pixel hardware event, set to take place August 13. Unfortunately for Google, it wouldn't take long for the leaks to start pouring onto the internet, giving us an early look at the brand's Pixel 9 lineup. Google would eventually share official media of its own, with the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold making their official debuts this week.
Google Pixel 9: News, leaks, rumored price, and release window
Google's biggest mobile shakeup since Tensor
From what we can see, things are looking pretty good this year, so if you've been thinking about buying a new Pixel, the upcoming release is going to be a great time to make a purchase. Of course, if you're someone that's not quite sold based on what you've seen so far, Google has now shared 22 reasons why you should ditch your old phone. The new promo spot popped up on the official Made by Google YouTube channel, and delivers 22 reasons in a matter of just eight seconds.
You may need to pause to find your reason, or...
What's interesting about some of these reasons is that they aren't exclusive to the Pixel 9 Pro. We've made a list from the video and also added some insight into each feature that's currently available and ones that we know are coming. So, if you're a current Pixel owner, some of these reasons should look familiar as you'll already have access to them right now.
- Wishing your photo had more scenery (new Samsung Sketch to Image clone?)
- Forgetting the movie your friend recommended (Gemini AI with Windows Recall-like functionality?)
- Forgetting the show your friend recommended (Gemini AI with Windows Recall-like functionality?)
- Phone calls where you can barely hear the other person (Clear Calling, already available)
- Concert videos that look too far away (Zoom Enhance for videos?)
- Your toddler looking everywhere except the camera (Best Take, already available)
- Scrubbing videos for answers (Gemini YouTube summaries)
- Gatekeeping (RCS on iOS? If so, already available)
- So many emails. So little time. (Gemini in Gmail, coming soon)
- Screening calls yourself (Call Screen, already available)
- Half the fam looking at the camera (Best Take, already available)
- Not capturing the right moment (Top Shot and/or Best Take, already available)
- Spending hours on hold (Hold for Me, already available)
- The sky not being right (Magic Editor, already available)
- The same old memes (Gemini image generation, already available)
- Lost in translation (Live Translate, already available)
- Forgetting what restaurant your friend liked (Gemini AI with Windows Recall-like functionality?)
- Awkward photo requests to strangers (Pixel Camera selfie gesture, already available)
- Mom never being in the pic (rumored additive Best Take feature?)
- Photobombers (Magic Eraser, already available)
- Blurry photos (Photo Unblur, already available)
- Writer's block (Help Me Write, already available)
Of course, if you're eager to upgrade to a new phone and the Pixel 9 series looks good, then by all means, be sure to get your preorder in when they go live. In the meantime, you can always read about each of the features coming to the Pixel 9 series below, and see whether this is going to be something that you'll be interested in. With that said, it comes as no surprise that Google is putting its efforts into AI tools with its upcoming phones, but maybe the brand will have some surprises in store come August 13.