Summary Google has released a new promo trailer for the Pixel 9 Pro.

The promo shares 22 reasons why people should upgrade to Pixel 9 Pro.

Some of these reasons (features) are already available on older Pixel phones.

Towards the end of June, Google announced a surprise Pixel hardware event, set to take place August 13. Unfortunately for Google, it wouldn't take long for the leaks to start pouring onto the internet, giving us an early look at the brand's Pixel 9 lineup. Google would eventually share official media of its own, with the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold making their official debuts this week.

From what we can see, things are looking pretty good this year, so if you've been thinking about buying a new Pixel, the upcoming release is going to be a great time to make a purchase. Of course, if you're someone that's not quite sold based on what you've seen so far, Google has now shared 22 reasons why you should ditch your old phone. The new promo spot popped up on the official Made by Google YouTube channel, and delivers 22 reasons in a matter of just eight seconds.

You may need to pause to find your reason, or...

What's interesting about some of these reasons is that they aren't exclusive to the Pixel 9 Pro. We've made a list from the video and also added some insight into each feature that's currently available and ones that we know are coming. So, if you're a current Pixel owner, some of these reasons should look familiar as you'll already have access to them right now.

Of course, if you're eager to upgrade to a new phone and the Pixel 9 series looks good, then by all means, be sure to get your preorder in when they go live. In the meantime, you can always read about each of the features coming to the Pixel 9 series below, and see whether this is going to be something that you'll be interested in. With that said, it comes as no surprise that Google is putting its efforts into AI tools with its upcoming phones, but maybe the brand will have some surprises in store come August 13.