Summary @MysteryLupin shares a sneak peek video of the Pixel 8a, showing off rear and retail packaging.

Accessories are typical: USB-C cable, USB-A adapter, SIM ejector tool included with phone.

Rumors suggest Google Pixel 8a could have Tensor G3 SoC, 120Hz display, Android 14 software, but price remains a mystery.

If you've been following our coverage of the Pixel 8a, there's not a lot to be surprised about, as we pretty much know all there is to know about the phone ahead of its launch. But that doesn't mean a new leak of images of a surprise video isn't welcome, as we love getting as many advanced looks as we can of Google's next mid-range handset.

With that said, a new video has popped up online, showing off the soon-to-be released phone. In the video, we get a good look at the rear, along with its retail packaging. And while it isn't the most exciting video, it's still nice to get to see a little more of the handset before its official release.

A short clip that gives us a good look around the phone

The video comes from X (formerly Twitter) user @MysterLupin, who has been posting early looks at the Pixel 8a, along with other tech-related products (via 9to5Google). This is the same account that posted renders of the phone last week, showing off four colors of the handset from all angles. The video gives us a good look at the product box, along with the phone, and also what kinds of accessories will be included.

Not much has changed from previous models when it comes to the accessories, with Google including a USB-C to USB-C cable, along with a USB-A to USB-C adapter, and a SIM ejector tool. As stated before, we get to see the Mint and Bay variants, and while we do get close up of the rear of the devices, we don't ever get to see the front of the handsets. This is understandable to some degree, as these are most likely going to be sold, so keeping that seal on the display is crucial.

When it comes to other details about the phone, we expect the handset to be powered by Google's Tensor G3 SoC, that's paired with 8GB RAM. The display could be one of the more exciting aspects of the handset, as there are rumors that Google could be moving to a 120Hz display with a brightness that could top out at 1,400 nits. When it comes to software, the device should arrive with Android 14, and we're hoping to see some of the great camera tricks that arrived with the Pixel 8 series.

With that said, the biggest mystery, as is every year, will be price. The Pixel 7a saw a healthy price increase from the previous model and that could apparently be the same, as rumors are swirling, that the Pixel 8a could get a price hike. While it is unclear when this handset will be released, if the past is any indication, we should see the phone take the stage during Google I/O 2024. So we don't have to wait long to find out the official details of the Pixel 8a.