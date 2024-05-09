Summary The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro can be located on Google's new Find My Device network even when powered off, thanks to specialized hardware.

The Pixel 8a likely supports powered-off tracking, indicated by system property settings unique to compatible devices.

You can pre-order the Pixel 8a now for $499 with improved features, but the device doesn't hit shelves until next week.

We already know that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have "specialized Pixel hardware" that allows Google's Find My Device network to locate them even when they've been powered off. Details about the hardware are currently sparse, but we know that users will be able to locate their Pixel 8 series device "for several hours" after it has been powered off.

We also know that it is likely the specialized hardware will eventually make its way to some of the best Android devices, especially flagships, over the coming year. However, when Google said that the functionality was coming to the "Pixel 8 series" at first, we didn't necessarily expect this mid-ranger to be included.

The Pixel 8a, which Google made official on Tuesday, May 7, will likely offer powered-off Find My Device tracking as well, as shared by Mishaal Rahman in a report for Android Authority. It's worth noting that Google hasn't officially confirmed this, but there are strong clues that suggest the Pixel 8a will support powered-off tracking.

The Powered-Off finding API is supported on the Pixel 8a, as indicated by the "ro.bluetooth.finder.supported" system property, which is set to "true" on the Pixel 8a. This specific system property is only set to true on phones that have the hardware to support the new Find My Device network's powered-off feature, like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

This means that the Pixel 8a will be able to send pre-calculated beacons to its Bluetooth chip even when the device is powered off, while reserve power will allow the chip to continue braodcasting these beacons long after the phone has been powered off. Additionally, the Pixel 8a runs on the same Tensor G3 chipset as the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, paired with the same Bluetooth module, which further suggests that the mid-ranger is privy to powered-off Find My Device secrets.

The Pixel 8a is available to pre-order now

The Pixel 8a can be pre-ordered now for $499, and will be available starting May 14. It's worth noting, however, that the Google Store still has last year's Pixel 7a listed, and that too, with the same $499 price tag as the Pixel 8a. It is likely that the Pixel 7a will be discounted after the Pixel 8a makes its official retail debut. However, if you want powered-off Find My Device functionality without breaking the bank, the Pixel 8a will be a solid option.

The new device outshines its predecessor in almost all aspects, like a better Actua display, higher peak brightness and refresh rate, a slightly bigger battery, and a current-gen Tensor G3 chipset. You can learn more about the device in our Pixel 8a roundup.