Summary Google Pixel 8a price will reportedly remain the same as Pixel 7a, starting from $499 for the 128GB variant.

The phone will apparently include a 120Hz OLED panel, Tensor G3 SoC, and a larger 4,500mAh battery for longer usage.

Pixel 8a could focus on AI features like Circle to Search, Live Translate, and Audio Magic Eraser.

The Pixel 8a has leaked numerous times over the last few months. These leaks have only picked up pace as the phone's rumored launch timeline draws near. All this while, the rumor mill suggested that Google's mid-range Pixel might get a price hike in the US, making it more expensive than the Pixel 7a. Apparently, that's not the case, with a report suggesting the Pixel 8a will cost the same as its predecessor.

In collaboration with SmartPrix, leaker @OnLeaks has shared some more marketing renders of the Pixel 8a. They showcase the phone in all its three shades from various angles, though they don't reveal anything new. The main highlight of the report is the Pixel 8a's alleged US pricing, as it claims the phone's 128GB variant will cost the same $499 as its predecessor. Google apparently also plans to offer a 256GB configuration for $559, a welcome addition, especially since a 256GB option has been missing for the last two years.

Google plans to include two major upgrades on the Pixel 8a. The first is the switch to a 120Hz OLED panel, up from the Pixel 7a's 90Hz screen. Secondly, the phone will use the Tensor G3 SoC, the same chip found inside the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. While it brings modest performance improvements, the SoC packs notable efficiency enhancements. Coupled with a rumored larger 4,500mAh cell, this should enable the Pixel 8a to last longer than its predecessor.

Pixel 8a could be all about its AI features

Source: SmartPrix

The Pixel 8a is unlikely to sport any new camera hardware, which makes sense given that Google switched to a new 64MP primary shooter with the Pixel 7a in 2023. The phone's main highlight will be its AI features, which were recently detailed in an exhaustive leak. Like the Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24, the Pixel 8a will feature Circle to Search, enabling you to search for on-screen elements with a simple gesture. Other AI features on Google's upcoming mid-ranger include Live Translate and Audio Magic Eraser.

While the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will get seven years of OS and security updates, Google purportedly plans to offer seven years of security updates to the Pixel 7a.