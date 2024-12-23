Over the years, Google's Pixel smartphones have earned a reputation as having the best (and most consistent) cameras among Android smartphones. While other cameras can sometimes go head-to-head with the Pixel, no mid-range smartphone matches the Pixel 8a's consistency. Now that Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi Note 14 Pro+, let's find out how it stacks up against Google's mid-ranger.

A detailed look at camera hardware

The specs on paper tell an interesting story

Before diving into the camera comparisons and looking at the photos, let's go through the camera hardware on each device. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro+ has a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture, PDAF, and OIS. It's joined by a 50MP telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 120-degree field of view (FoV).

The Google Pixel 8a offers a simpler camera setup: a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture, dual-pixel PDAF, and OIS paired with a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FoV. While the Pixel 8a lacks a dedicated telephoto lens, it compensates with a 2x optical zoom using its main sensor crop and Google AI for creating bokeh effects in portrait shots.

Comparing rear cameras in real-world use

Hardware specs are only half of the story

This comparison focuses on the rear cameras, not the front-facing selfie cameras. Additionally, all photos in this test were taken in point-and-shoot mode. No tweaks were made to the exposure or white balance (Pro mode was not used) because most people use their smartphones similarly.

In the galleries below, photos from the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ appear first, while images from the Google Pixel 8a display second for easier comparison.

HDR and color science: Vibrant vs. natural-looking images

Close

Starting with color science, this shot of the Taj Mahal's Forecourt in India highlights how the cameras differ. Taken during the Golden Hour, both phones capture the scene excellently, but their distinct color processing is immediately clear.

In the second image in the gallery above, the Pixel 8a leans toward a more natural tone, capturing the scene as it appears in real life. It handles the red hues of the Forecourt beautifully without overexposing any part of the image, though it does lean slightly warmer than expected.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ delivers a more vivid image, almost making it look like daytime rather than just before sunset. Its punchy colors, with reds popping more dramatically, will appeal to those who prefer vibrant photos. However, this comes at the cost of dynamic range. The highlights on the building seem slightly overexposed.

Close

The differences between the two cameras become even clearer when inside the Taj Mahal. The Pixel 8a stays true to its realistic color science, capturing the warm tones of the evening light while retaining fine details in the marble. While the Pixel 8a manages shadows well, the muted blues in the sky hint at a slightly conservative dynamic range.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ continues its brighter and cooler approach, delivering a more vibrant and punchier image. However, some parts of the image, like the Taj Mahal and the trees in front of it, seem oversharpened, making the shot feel a bit processed.