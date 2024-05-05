Fresh ep. Time to jump the crevasse. This Android Police podcast, we're shooting down the Rabbit R1 and its ilk for good. We're also measuring up the stakes in TikTok's fight for survival in America. In the Google realms, the Pixel 8a is set for a cakewalk, Android 15 is firming up nicely (hopefully no odd ice crystals in the vanilla ice cream), and Will needs to cool down from all that screen time. Big and busy, that's how we like these shows.

02:35 | AI Gadgetry

32:26 | Social Strife

40:39 | In Android

52:00 | A Clean Fifteen

Check out XDA's video on the legacy of the HTC One M8, ten years on!

Excerpt from CH Media (Dropout).

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0