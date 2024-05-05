Fresh ep. Time to jump the crevasse. This Android Police podcast, we're shooting down the Rabbit R1 and its ilk for good. We're also measuring up the stakes in TikTok's fight for survival in America. In the Google realms, the Pixel 8a is set for a cakewalk, Android 15 is firming up nicely (hopefully no odd ice crystals in the vanilla ice cream), and Will needs to cool down from all that screen time. Big and busy, that's how we like these shows.
02:35 | AI Gadgetry
32:26 | Social Strife
- US TikTok ban: How we got here and what happens next
- ByteDance would rather pull TikTok from the US if its legal efforts fail
- Meta’s upgraded AI comes to WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook
40:39 | In Android
- The Pixel 8a will reportedly cost the same as the Pixel 7a
- Samsung’s most powerful customization app comes to the Play Store
52:00 | A Clean Fifteen
- Android 15 may finally allow you to force dark mode in any app
- Android 15 could stop you from leaking sensitive content while screen sharing
- Android 15 might have a less awkward landscape UI on phones
- Android 15 is working on a clever solution for spammy notifications
