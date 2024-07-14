When it comes to judging the best Android camera phones, the Google Pixel series is usually at the top. Thanks to Google's image processing and the various AI and ML optimizations over the years, Pixels offer reliable camera performance in any lighting condition. In fact, Android Police’s Will Sattelberg said the Pixel 8a still offers the best camera quality on a $500 smartphone.

However, in the US, we miss out on many smartphones available in other markets at a similar price point, like the latest Honor 200 Pro. Released last month in several European and Asian markets, Honor positions the 200 Pro as a camera-focused mid-range phone with a "studio-level portrait camera," and has even partnered with Studio Harcourt Paris to mimic black-and-white celebrity portraits using AI.

So, to put these cameras to the test, I took a lot of photos using the Honor 200 Pro and the Pixel 8a to see if Honor is fully ready to challenge Google in this department. The results were pretty surprising.

A closer look at the camera hardware

Honor has a clear advantage here

Before we dive into the camera comparisons and take a look at some shots, let's go over what both phones actually offer. On the Honor 200 Pro, you'll find an f/1.9 50MP primary camera that supports both PDAF and OIS. Alongside that, you'll find a 50MP telephoto sensor with 2.5x optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.

In comparison, the Pixel 8a features a pretty modest set of rear cameras: a 64MP main camera with dual pixel PDAF and OIS, and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. Yes, the Pixel 8a lacks a dedicated telephoto lens, which might seem like a disadvantage for portrait and zoom shots, but then, it's a Google Pixel; the magic of this camera is in its software, not the hardware.

The rear camera showdown

Which smartphone comes out on top?

Before we begin, there are a few things to know. I’m only comparing the rear cameras of these phones, not their front-facing selfie cameras. Secondly, all the photos in this test were straight point-and-shoot; I didn't tweak anything, including exposure or white balance, and didn't use Pro mode, since most people use their smartphone in the same way.

In the image galleries below, you’ll find shots from the Honor 200 Pro first (left), followed by the Google Pixel 8a (right), for consistency and ease of comparison.

HDR and color science

Right off the bat, you can see a huge difference in color science and HDR between the two smartphones. The above shot shows a significant difference in how the two phones handle colors and HDR processing. Google Pixels are usually excellent with HDR, but in the shot of the Mumbai airport above, the Pixel fails to show the tiles below the window. The Honor 200 Pro, on the other hand, handles it just fine.

In the shot above, you can see the different color processing of the two smartphones. In the shot of the parking lot, which wasn't taken in broad daylight, but instead in the evening on a hazy day, the Honor 200 Pro keeps a slightly warmer tone, while the Pixel 8a tends toward a cooler shot. However, the actual scene was closer to what the Pixel captured, not the Honor 200 Pro.

Here are some other examples showing the difference in processing between both phones, albeit taken in artificial lighting. In the first shot, the Honor 200 Pro opts for more vivid colors, while the Pixel 8a has slightly muted, natural tones.

Similarly, in the shot below — showcasing the painting of the Gateway of Mumbai — the Pixel 8a produces a somewhat muted image, while the Honor 200 Pro opts for a brighter and more colorful look.

Portrait shots

Moving on to the portrait shots, let's start with daylight shots first. You might think that with its telephoto sensor, the Honor 200 Pro would have an advantage in depth and bokeh, but that isn't the case — at least in daylight.

Here, the Pixel 8a does just fine blurring the background, despite lacking a dedicated depth sensor. And again, you can see the difference in color science, with the Honor going for a more vibrant look while the Pixel 8a opts for more natural colors.