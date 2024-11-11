Google Pixel 8a $399 $499 Save $100 The Pixel 8a is Google's budget phone, but that doesn't mean it skimps on quality or features. Users can expect the polish of the Pixel line, coupled with affordability, especially when you can snag the phone on sale. $399 at Google Store

The Pixel 8a landed in May, so it is only six months old, and yet Google is currently selling the phone for $100 off across all colors, making what was already considered by the AP team a Best Value phone that much more affordable. And it's not like our opinion has changed in the months that have passed since release. No matter how you slice it, the Pixel 8a is a solid mid-ranger that launched as one of Android's best values, and today, that value is even better when you can snag the $500 phone for the low price of $400.

What's great about the Pixel 8a

Plenty, from the price and camera to build quality

The Pixel 8a exists for those who feel regular Pixel phones are simply too expensive. Instead of needless premium materials like a glass back, plastic is used here, not only keeping costs down but also weight, calling back to simpler times when our smartphones didn't have to be made out of materials that cost an arm and a leg. So right there, this mid-ranger is clearly made for those who wish to exist within Google's ecosystem without breaking the bank. And what better way to not break the bank than to save even more by scooping the phone up during a fantastic sale, like today's, that takes $100 right off the top.

Of course, lighter/cheaper materials and a low price don't always mean a phone will be great, but in this case, you can rest assured your hard-earned money will bet you a quality device, thanks to the Pixel 8a packing an excellent screen, one of the best cameras in a mid-range (thanks to Google's software), and reliable performance thanks to the Tensor G3. Sure, it may not be the fastest chip out there, but it's plenty good enough for regular use, which is what the mid-range is all about.

All in all, if you've been eyeballing the Pixel 8a but have yet to pull the trigger, today is the day with Google's current sale that takes $100 off the retail price. At $500, the Pixel 8a is a great mid-range phone, but at $400, it's a steal and then some that you'll be hard-pressed to beat, even in the buildup to Black Friday, which will likely see similar pricing, so why wait.