I've always had a soft spot for the Pixel A-series phones. Even when Google's flagship offerings experienced trials and tribulations, the less expensive Pixel A-series had a clear focus and place in the market. The Pixel 3a changed midrange photography expectations, and the Pixel 6a was fantastic value for money. Although I consider the Pixel 7a a misstep, the Pixel 8a continues a tradition of worthy Google midrange phones. Still, chances are you didn't buy one. I don't blame you for not picking one up. I blame Google.

The company's dreadful marketing strategy surrounding the Pixel 8a forced reviewers to focus on everything but the phone. However, if you braved Google's awkwardness, you know why the Pixel 8a is our Best Value Phone of 2024. For everyone else, here's why you should give the phone a second (or first) look.

Read our review Google Pixel 8a: A great phone that I'm not sure you should buy Google's hardware lineup is in a tricky spot, and the Pixel 8a only makes things more confusing

Google tried to bury the 8a

Too many distractions

The Pixel 8a got off to a rough start, as Google simultaneously held an aggressive sale on the Pixel 8. This made the objectively better Pixel 8 a mere $50 more expensive than the 8a, which caused reviewers, rightfully so, to question why you'd choose the midrange Pixel over the flagship. AP's Will Sattelberg summed up the feeling perfectly in the title of his review, "A great phone I'm not sure you should buy." Google hamstrung its phone, but there were other reasons why you might have held off.

Pixel 9 rumors circulated when the Pixel 8a launched, with leaks suggesting an earlier release window. We also heard rumblings that Google might not release a Pixel 9a, opting for a less expensive Pixel 9 variant to replace the company's midrange phone. As it turns out, that isn't what happened, and the Pixel 9's $800 price tag opened the door for the rumored Pixel 9a, but it was enough to seed doubt. Why buy a Pixel 8a when a better Pixel 9 was right around the corner?

Plenty of reasons to pick up a Pixel 8a

Just as improved as the flagship phones

The Pixel 8a's botched release aside, it's impressive. My biggest complaint about earlier Pixel A-series phones was the display. I found them dull and dim, and viewing them outdoors was a struggle. Google turned that around with the 8a's 6.1-inch Actua display. It's bright, with fantastic colors and deep contrast. It's easily the best panel shipped on a Pixel midrange phone, improving the experience. It also features a 120Hz display for smooth scrolling. Others may prefer newer Gorilla Glass, but I love Gorilla Glass 3, as it is more resistant to micro-scratching.

I've never bought or reviewed a smartphone based on benchmarks, just as I don't buy a car based on how fast it can go in a straight line.

I'm disappointed by rumors that the Pixel 9a will be larger because the Pixel 8a felt great in the hand. Although it's similar in size to previous generations, its curved plastic back melts into your palm. If you hate that flagship phones have become behemoths, the Pixel 8a is a throwback to when devices could be light, smaller, and offer excellent performance. If you're a card-carrying member of the Bezel Haters Society, you'll take issue with the Pixel 8a. Still, I've never had a phone experience ruined by thicker bezels, and I recommend you don't let that sway you.

Improvements under the hood

Tensor G3 gets the job done

After the success of the 6a, I had high hopes for the Pixel 7a, but I was disappointed. I never felt Google dialed in the Tensor G2, and my 7a was plagued by overheating and poor battery life. It isn't perfect, but the third-generation Tensor performs better in both areas. I've never experienced slowdowns with my 8a, and overheating has been reduced. The Pixel 8a is also more efficient with increased battery life, contrasting the disastrous screen-on time I got from my 7a.

I've never bought or reviewed a smartphone based on benchmarks, just as I don't buy a car based on how fast it can go in a straight line. A smartphone is the sum of its parts, and I like the results of the Pixel 8a. The Tensor G3 chipset is powerful enough for most daily tasks. While something like a OnePlus 12R is better for gaming enthusiasts, you can't discount the excellent cameras on the Pixel 8a as a way to balance the scales. I understand some are uncomfortable paying flagship prices for Tensor-powered hardware, but it's hard to argue with the performance for around $400.

Don't pass up a bargain …. again

It's terrific that the Pixel 8a won our staff vote for Best Value Phone because it needed another chance to shine. Google deprived the Pixel 8a of the limelight in May, so it's only fair that it gets column inches dedicated to its high quality. You no longer have to wonder if you should buy a Pixel 8 on sale or wait for the Pixel 9a. You can buy a Pixel 8a knowing you're getting one of the best pound-for-pound phones of 2024, at least until the next sale on a Pixel 9.